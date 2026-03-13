Game Day Hub: March 13 vs Tri-City

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Join the Winterhawks for Fan Appreciation Night as they host the Tri-City Americans in their weekend opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

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Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, March 21 - Jersey off their Back - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring on the power play as Alex Weiermair forced a turnover along the boards and fed Jordan Duguay at the blue line, who buried his 20th goal of the season to give Portland a 1-0 lead after the first period.

The Spokane Chiefs responded early in the second when Coco Armstrong scored on the power play, and Tyus Sparks added another midway through the frame to give Spokane its first lead. Late in the period, Weiermair answered shorthanded, beating multiple defenders before finishing with a backhand to tie the game.

In the third, Portland's penalty kill and Ondřej Štěbeták held strong during a 5-on-3 advantage for Spokane, but Ethan Hughes eventually found the go-ahead goal through traffic, and the Chiefs held on for a 3-2 win.

Analyzing the Americans

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans meet for the fifth time this season as both teams battle for crucial points in the playoff race. The season series is currently even, with each side earning two wins. Portland most recently skated away with a 3-1 victory on March 8 behind goals from Max Pšenička, Nathan Brown, and Ryan Miller.

Tri-City enters tonight's matchup with a 26-32-4-1 record and sits four points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League standings, currently held by Portland.

Offensively, Savin Virk leads the Americans with 60 points (26G, 34A) in 61 games played.

Stick Tap to the Fans

Fans can expect even more excitement throughout the night as the Portland Winterhawks celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. Be sure to stop by the pregame party at Cartside Food Carts (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) before the game, where fans can enjoy the atmosphere and pick up free prizes ahead of puck drop.

Inside the arena, extra giveaways and prizes will be up for grabs during in-game promotions as a thank-you to fans for their support all season long. Plus, the stakes are even tastier tonight! If the Hawks score just one goal, fans will go home with free chicken coupons courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.