Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild
Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars gear up for the final home weekend of the regular season as they take on the Wenatchee Wild for the first time since November 28th.
When: Friday, March 13, 2026
Puck Drop: 7:00 pm
Cougars Record: 39-22-2-0 (80 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 overtime win over Penticton on Tuesday, Mar. 10
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Wild Record: 24-35-3-2 (53 Points)
Wild Last Game: A 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, Mar. 11
Western Conference: 11th
US Division: 6th
Wenatchee Wild Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (2) - Elliott, Bassen
2006-born players (5) - Guilbault, Saab, Osborne, Shcherbyna, Caffey,
2007-born players (10) - Toll, Kraft, Grossklaus, Han, Smith, Mickelson, Conway, Capos, Tvrznik, Benson
2008-born players (6) - Joudrey, Rolsing, Torre, Andre, Siliban, Wedman
2009-born players (3) - Valiant, Tait, Djomo
2010-born players (1) - Miles
Last Time Out:
-Prince George earned their 39th win of the season and secured their first win of the season against Penticton
-The Cougars clinched home ice for the first round of the WHL Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season
-Dmitri Yakutsenak tied the game in the final 30 seconds and Brock Souch scored the OT winner 22 seconds in
-Joshua Ravensbergen collected his 29th win of the season which leads the WHL
-Terik Parascak and Koy Funk also scored in the win
-The Cougars were a perfect 1/1 on the power-play
Souch a Player
-Brock Souch is off the heels of a tremendous last three games where he owns eight points which includes an overtime winner
-On the 2025-26 campaign, the 19-year-old from Edmonton owns 71 points in 62 games (27-44-71)
-On home ice, Souch owns 46 points in 31 games
Caps Caps Caps
-Washington Captials prospect Terik Parascak enters this weekend with points in nine conseuctive games
-He added to his point streak in the 4-3 win over Penticton with a power-play goal
-Parascak just recently reached the 30-goal mark which is the second time in three seasons he has done so
The League Leader
-San Jose Sharks Prospect Josh Ravensbergen enters the weekend the league leader in wins with 29
-Ravensbergen also ranks first in the WHL in save percentage (.917)
-He ranks in the top 5 in the WHL in goals against average, minutes played, and shutouts
Big Weekend!
-This weekend marks the annual Retro Weekend for the Prince George Cougars
-The team will de donning speciality jerseys and will be auctioned off online from Friday's game and then a Jersey off the back auction on Saturday - the full details are HERE and the auction is HERE
-There is also a Mega 50/50 draw with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000 - The draw goes Saturday, March 14th in the 3rd Period
-50/50 Tickets can be purchased HERE
-Tonight's game also features dodgeball in the first intermission presented by Kordyban Lodge
-For the full details on Retro Weekend, visit HERE
On the Other Side:
-Wenatchee enters the weekend against the Cougars with the WHL's best penalty-kill (82.0%)
-The Wild have wins in just three of their last ten games
-On the road this season, Wenatchee is 8-21-1-1-0
-PG product and Wenatchee Head Coach Don Nachbaur is in his second season with the Wild
-Defenceman Josh Toll leads all Wild in points this season with 53 in 63 games (4-49-53)
-Forward Luka Shcerbyna leads all Wild in scoring with 23 goals
After Tonight:
The Cougars continue the home-stand and Retro Weekend on Saturday, March 14th as they conclude the weekend double-header with Wenatchee
Next Game: Saturday March 14th vs Wenatchee | TICKETS
