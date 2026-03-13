Game Preview: Cougars vs. Wild

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars gear up for the final home weekend of the regular season as they take on the Wenatchee Wild for the first time since November 28th.

When: Friday, March 13, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 39-22-2-0 (80 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 overtime win over Penticton on Tuesday, Mar. 10

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Wild Record: 24-35-3-2 (53 Points)

Wild Last Game: A 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, Mar. 11

Western Conference: 11th

US Division: 6th

Wenatchee Wild Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (2) - Elliott, Bassen

2006-born players (5) - Guilbault, Saab, Osborne, Shcherbyna, Caffey,

2007-born players (10) - Toll, Kraft, Grossklaus, Han, Smith, Mickelson, Conway, Capos, Tvrznik, Benson

2008-born players (6) - Joudrey, Rolsing, Torre, Andre, Siliban, Wedman

2009-born players (3) - Valiant, Tait, Djomo

2010-born players (1) - Miles

Last Time Out:

-Prince George earned their 39th win of the season and secured their first win of the season against Penticton

-The Cougars clinched home ice for the first round of the WHL Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season

-Dmitri Yakutsenak tied the game in the final 30 seconds and Brock Souch scored the OT winner 22 seconds in

-Joshua Ravensbergen collected his 29th win of the season which leads the WHL

-Terik Parascak and Koy Funk also scored in the win

-The Cougars were a perfect 1/1 on the power-play

Souch a Player

-Brock Souch is off the heels of a tremendous last three games where he owns eight points which includes an overtime winner

-On the 2025-26 campaign, the 19-year-old from Edmonton owns 71 points in 62 games (27-44-71)

-On home ice, Souch owns 46 points in 31 games

Caps Caps Caps

-Washington Captials prospect Terik Parascak enters this weekend with points in nine conseuctive games

-He added to his point streak in the 4-3 win over Penticton with a power-play goal

-Parascak just recently reached the 30-goal mark which is the second time in three seasons he has done so

The League Leader

-San Jose Sharks Prospect Josh Ravensbergen enters the weekend the league leader in wins with 29

-Ravensbergen also ranks first in the WHL in save percentage (.917)

-He ranks in the top 5 in the WHL in goals against average, minutes played, and shutouts

Big Weekend!

-This weekend marks the annual Retro Weekend for the Prince George Cougars

-The team will de donning speciality jerseys and will be auctioned off online from Friday's game and then a Jersey off the back auction on Saturday - the full details are HERE and the auction is HERE

-There is also a Mega 50/50 draw with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000 - The draw goes Saturday, March 14th in the 3rd Period

-50/50 Tickets can be purchased HERE

-Tonight's game also features dodgeball in the first intermission presented by Kordyban Lodge

-For the full details on Retro Weekend, visit HERE

On the Other Side:

-Wenatchee enters the weekend against the Cougars with the WHL's best penalty-kill (82.0%)

-The Wild have wins in just three of their last ten games

-On the road this season, Wenatchee is 8-21-1-1-0

-PG product and Wenatchee Head Coach Don Nachbaur is in his second season with the Wild

-Defenceman Josh Toll leads all Wild in points this season with 53 in 63 games (4-49-53)

-Forward Luka Shcerbyna leads all Wild in scoring with 23 goals

After Tonight:

The Cougars continue the home-stand and Retro Weekend on Saturday, March 14th as they conclude the weekend double-header with Wenatchee

Next Game: Saturday March 14th vs Wenatchee | TICKETS







