Game Preview: Vees vs Silvertips

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees host the Everett Silvertips for the final time in the regular season tonight at the SOEC. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (41-13-5-4) clinched the BC Division last time out with a 4-3 OTL to the Prince George Cougars. Brady Birnie extended his point streak to seven games with an assist while Ryden Evers (32), Brittan Alstead (18) and Nolan Stevenson (11) found the back of the net.

The Silvertips enter Friday's matchup 52-7-2-1 on the year. They sit in first in the Western Conference and can clinch the WHL regular season title with a win tonight. Everett is 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won seven straight entering tonight.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: Evers registered a four goal performance the last time these two teams faced off. He has 32 goals on the season, second most behind Kvasnicka who has 35.

Fast Fact: If the Vees win tonight, they would become just the second team this season to beat the Silvertips more than once.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third meeting this season between the Vees and Silvertips. The two teams sit 1-1 on the season head-to-head with the final game going tomorrow in Everett.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 81 points (35g, 46a)

Ryden Evers- 71 points (32g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 69 points (22g, 47a)

Matteo Danis- 54 points (28g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 50 points (18g, 32a)

Silvertips

Matias Vanhanen- 83 points (19g, 64a)

Julius Miettinen- 72 points (31g, 41a)

Carter Bear- 68 points (34g, 34a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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