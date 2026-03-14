Warriors Pillaged by Raiders

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - In a Friday the 13th the team may like to forget, the Warriors fell X-0 to the conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders.

In the first period, the Raiders took the lead just after the three-minute mark with the only marker of the opening period of play. Neither team was assessed a penalty in the first 20, and the Warriors took a one-goal deficit into the first intermission.

The Warriors' struggles grew exponentially in the second period. Following a penalty assessed to William Degagne, the Raiders added their second goal of the game. Their third came just 21 seconds later at even strength. The Raiders added another goal less than three minutes later.

The Raiders' fifth goal at the mid-point of the middle frame marked the end of the night for Chase Wutzke as Bakersfield, California-native Kyle Jones took the crease for the Warriors. The Raiders added two more goals before the end of the second period.

The Raiders stormed out of the gates in the third period to tally their eighth goal within three minutes into the frame. Their ninth goal came two and a half minutes later. The Warriors' first power play opportunity came at the 6:36 mark of the third period following a tripping call to Daxon Rudolph. Connor Schmidt was called for high-sticking just seven seconds into the man advantage, and the teams played four-on-four.

The Raiders added their 10th goal with just over eight minutes to play. The Raiders' 11th goal came with under 40 seconds to play in the final period.

The Warriors went one for three on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke and Kyle Jones combined for 37 saves on 48 shots. Across the ice, Michal Orsulak made 17 saves on 17 shots.

Sunday afternoon is the Warriors' Fan Appreciation game presented by Conexus Credit Union against the Regina Pats. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.

By Elizabeth Black







Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.