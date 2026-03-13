Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 13, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans stumbled out of the gate, falling behind 4-0 after the first period an in eventual 6-1 loss in Kamloops on Wednesday. The Blazers scored four times on 12 shots in the opening frame, chasing Xavier Wendt from the game. Cruz Pavao scored the lone goal for the Americans, his 19th of the season, while Ryan Grout made 21 saves in relief.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. Tri-City won the first two games, sweeping a home-and-home set to kick off the second half of the season. December 27 Tri-City picked up a 4-1 win before tying the game in the final seconds and winning in overtime on the road the next night. The Winterhawks have won each of the past two meetings by scores of 3-1, January 23 in Tri-City and this past Sunday at home. The season series wraps up a week from tonight in the Americans final home game of the year.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Record: 26-32-4-1 Record: 28-29-5-1

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals For: 171 Goals for: 217

Goals Against: 223 Goals Against: 243

Power Play: 16.8% (33/196) Power Play: 20.3% (55/271)

Penalty Kill: 76.1% (143/188) Penalty Kill: 73.0% (165/226)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (26-34-60) Alex Weiermair (35-47-82)

Connor Dale (24-33-57) Ryan Miller (24-42-66)

Gavin Garland (14-30-44) Jordan Duguay (20-37-57)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+







