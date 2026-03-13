Sotheran Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Carter Sotheran has announced his commitment the University of Nebraska-Omaha for the 2026/2027 NCAA Division I Season.

"I am very excited to further my career and education at the University of Nebraska-Omaha," Sotheran said. "I want to thank my friends, familiy, teammates, the Oil Kings organization, and the Winterhawks organization for everything they've done for me. Without them, I wouldn't be the person or player I am now. It's an honour to be an Edmonton Oil King and finish my WHL career here in Edmonton. I can't wait for what this playoff run holds!"

Sotheran, out of Sanford, Man., joined the Oil Kings in a trade with the Portland Winterhawks on January 6. Since being acquired by the Oil Kings, Sotheran has scored 11 goals, and has added 15 assists for 26 points in just 23 games. Since being acquired, he is third on the Oil Kings in points and second in goals. A major moment for Sotheran came on February 6 when he scored just the second aht-trick by a defender in Oil Kings history as the Oil Kings defeated Moose Jaw. Sotheran had five points that night.

Sotheran is a veteran of over 260 regular season WHL games and had 40 goals and 119 assists for 159 points. He's also played in 41 playoff games where he has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists for 27 points.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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