Game Preview: Vees vs Pats

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees continue on their six game road trip tonight in Regina. Puck drop is 4:00PM PST.

LAST TIME OUT: The Vees (35-12-4-4) did not get off on the right foot last night in Brandon falling 4-0. The Vees had plenty of chances outshooting the Wheat Kings 47-28 but were unable to find the back of the net as puck luck was certainly not on their side.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brady Birnie will play in his home town for the first time as a Penticton Vee. Birnie has 59 points in 55 games this season as a 20 year-old. AJ Reyelts is the projected starter for the Vees. He sits second in the WHL with 23 wins and is in third with a 2.52 GAA.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Pats will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.