Vees Clinch Playoff Berth with Victory over Broncos

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees left wing Brady Birnie (right) vs. the Swift Current Broncos

Swift Current, SK- The Penticton Vees used a dominating effort to earn their first WHL playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

The Vees climb to 37-12-4-4 on the season with the win and not only clinched a playoff spot, but tied the CHL record for wins by an expansion team with 37. The Vees will look to break the record set by Longueuil (QMJHL) in the 1982/83 season on Wednesday against Saskatoon.

Penticton smothered the Broncos outshooting them 12-1 in the opening frame but were unable to score.

Brady Birnie opened the scoring at 18:58 of the 2nd period, in his return to Swift Current, to send the game 1-0 to the final frame.

The Vees added to their lead off the stick of Matteo Danis before the Broncos made it 2-1. Ryden Evers put the puck into an empty net to make the final 3-1.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 39

Broncos- 12

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis, Ryden Evers

Broncos- Marek Rocak

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/4

Broncos- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 11/12

Broncos- Aiden Eskit- 35/37

Up Next: The Vees are in Saskatoon on Wednesday for game four of their six game eastern swing.

