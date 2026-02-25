Harris Given Five-Game Suspension by WHL After Saturday's Game at Tri-City
Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Western Hockey League has announced a five-game suspension for Spokane Chiefs forward Cohen Harris after receiving a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct on Saturday, February 21 at Tri-City.
Harris will not be available for this week's games and will be eligible to return for Saturday, March 7's game against the Prince George Cougars.
The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition, which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and five Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000, 2008 & 2025. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.
