Harris Given Five-Game Suspension by WHL After Saturday's Game at Tri-City

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Western Hockey League has announced a five-game suspension for Spokane Chiefs forward Cohen Harris after receiving a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct on Saturday, February 21 at Tri-City.

Harris will not be available for this week's games and will be eligible to return for Saturday, March 7's game against the Prince George Cougars.

