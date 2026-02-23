Winnipeg Jets Prospect Martin Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-Op

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Winnipeg Jets prospect and Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Martin, an 18-year-old product of Oakbank, Man., tallied seven points (3G-4A) and a plus-6 rating in two games as the Chiefs went 2-0-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot, 185-pound centre started his week with a three-point performance (2G-1A) in a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday, February 20. Martin provided the primary assist on a second period goal from Chase Harrington, which put Spokane in front by a 3-0 score. Late in the third period, he added a pair of empty net tallies to ice the affair. The third-year WHL forward was named third star of the game for his performance.

Saturday, February 21, Martin followed up with a four-point effort (1G-3A) in a 7-1 win over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center in Kennewick. Early in the second period, Martin registered his 19th goal of the season to give the Chiefs a 3-1 edge. He chipped in with a secondary assist on Harrington's 24th marker of the season, which came on a power play in the second period. In the dying moments of the middle period, Martin connected with veteran forward Sam Oremba, who converted shorthanded to put the Chiefs in front by a commanding 6-1 margin. Late in the third period, Martin finished his night with another assist - this time on Owen Schoettler's first goal of the season. Once again, Martin earned third star honours.

With 40 points (19G-21A) in 53 games, Martin sits fourth in scoring on the Chiefs.

Martin is enjoying a career season after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He has established new personal bests in goals (19) and points (40), while his 21 assists are tied for his career best. He has also recorded a career-high five game-winning goals this season - best among all Chiefs skaters.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (27th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Martin has collected 98 points (46G-52A) in 147 career WHL regular season games. He was a valuable member of the Chiefs march to a Western Conference title in 2025, when he tallied 12 points (6G-6A) in 20 games. Over 24 career WHL post-season appearances, he has secured 15 points (7G-8A).

With a record of 29-26-1-0, the Chiefs rank sixth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Martin and the Chiefs host the Victoria Royals (24-23-5-3) Wednesday, February 25 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

