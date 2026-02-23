Rebels this Week

Published on February 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels lineup

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels lineup(Red Deer Rebels)

WEEK IN REVIEW

As February winds down the Red Deer Rebels remain in a playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference despite a pair of setbacks last weekend.

FEBRUARY 20 - Beckett Hamilton scored his team leading 20th goal of the season. Owen DeWitt netted his third tally of the campaign. Matthew Kondro made 26 saves.

FEBRUARY 22 - The Rebels scored first but couldn't follow it up in a narrow 2-1 loss to the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tyson Yaremko scored Red Deer's lone goal while Matthew Kondro was once again solid in making 38 saves. Power plays were the difference in this one with Calgary going 2-for-3 and Red Deer 0-for-3.

The Rebels are still in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

THIS WEEK

The Rebels have a pair of home games this week - Friday, February 27 th versus the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m.) and Saturday, February 28 th versus the Swift Current Broncos (6 p.m.). It'll be the final time the Rebels see both clubs this regular season.

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

SILVER LINING

Congratulations to former Red Deer Rebels Brandon Hagel and Darcy Kuemper on winning silver with Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. They are the first Rebels alumni to win a medal playing for Canada at an Olympics featuring NHL players.

ALRIGHT HAMILTON

Sophomore forward Beckett Hamilton suited up for Team East at last week's 2026 WHL Prospects Game at the Langley Events Centre. Hamilton recorded an assists to help Team East to a 5-4 overtime win over Team West. The Saskatoon, SK native is in his second season with the Rebels and leads the club with 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. He is ranked 75 th among North American Skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

WORLD JUNIORS SOLD OUT!

2027 World Junior Championship event packages are now sold out! While a small number of single game tickets will be available this fall, a limited number of full event packages remain exclusively for 2026-2027 Rebels Season Ticket Members. Visit Reddeerrebels.com, to renew or purchase new your season tickets, while access remains!

VICTORY+ BATTLE OF THE RINKS

Win $5,000 just for watching FREE hockey! Watch Rebels games on Victory+ and you can win cash for you and your favorite team. Earn points for every game you watch and every minute you stream. One team will be crowned the ultimate WHL fanbase ... and one fan will be crowned the ultimate WHL fan. Official rules at victoryplus.com.

50/50 FUN

The Rebels 50/50 is online whenever the Rebels play at home. Visit rebels5050.com to purchase your tickets. Online sales start at 9:00 a.m. on home game days and close at 9:30 p.m. with the winning number being posted online at 10 p.m. Winners have four business days to claim their prize. 50/50 proceeds support the Rebels Foundation for Education and Wellness, and the Rotary Club of Red Deer.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.