T-Birds Can't Catch Portland

Published on February 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Brock England scored once and added two assists, but the Seattle Thunderbirds came up short, losing 4-3, to the Portland Winterhawks Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Seattle's road journey continues with games Wednesday in Kelowna against the Rockets and Friday in Langley versus the Vancouver Giants. The Thunderbirds next home game is Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. They host the Everett Silvertips at 6:05 p.m.

The game became a special teams battle with both teams scoring a pair of power play goals. The difference ending up being a Portland shorthanded goal in the second period.

"You can't give them extra power plays," lamented head coach Matt O'Dette as the Winterhawks ended the night 2-for-6 with the man advantage. "Unnecessary penalties, me first penalties. They try to beat you with their power play. These are things we know. Playing the special teams game against these guys on the road is not a recipe to win."

Portland's first power play goal was the only goal of the opening period, coming at 12:41. But Seattle (23-25-4-3) took another penalty just 34-seconds into period two and Portland converted to grab a two goal lead.

The T-Birds cut the lead in half with England's power play goal at 3:54, assisted by Joe Gramer and Noah Kosick. The goal was his twentieth of the season. "Didn't really know that was my twentieth," stated England. "I have to thank all my teammates for getting me the puck, giving me easy goals. I can't thank my teammates enough."

Portland would regain their two-goal cushion with a goal at 13:44 and then two minutes later score the shorthanded goal that would end up being the game winner. The T-Birds closed to within two goals when Ethan Bibeau tipped in an England shot at 18:42 but the momentum was wiped out by another T-Birds penalty late in the period.

The Thunderbirds made it a one goal game with their second power play goal at 13:16 of the third. Kosick scored his thirteenth on assists from England and Simon Lovsin. With time running out Seattle was looking for the tying goal but took a late penalty with just two minutes left.

"Our penalties came at the worst time," explained O'Dette. "First shift of the first, first shift of the second, trying to get the goalie out at the end of the game. That's the game management we always talk about."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The T-Birds have lost three games in Portland this season, all be a single goal.

After winning three straight on the road, the T-Birds dropped back-to-back road games on the weekend.

Goalie Marek Sklenicka, who left Saturday's game in Everett with a minor injury, was back in net Sunday and took the loss.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.