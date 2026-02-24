Preview: Americans vs Royals - February 24, 2026

Published on February 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Ryan Grout turned in a sensational 57-save performance, albeit in a losing effort as the Americans fell 3-2 in Everett on Sunday. The Silvertips led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks before Cruz Pavao and Jakub Vanecek scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game. Grout stood on his head all night, keeping the Americans within striking distance. The loss was the eighth in a row for Tri-City.

VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Royals this season.The Americans are 2-1 against the Royals so far, with a 3-2 victory at home on October 24 and a 4-1 win in Victoria January 3, before the Royals responded with a 5-1 win the next night. Tonight's game is a big one as the Royals are currently two points ahead of the Americans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Record: 25-26-3-1 Record: 24-23-5-3

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals For: 157 Goals For: 172

Goals Against: 192 Goals Against: 204

Power Play: 17.5% (29/166) Power Play: 20.9% (43/206)

Penalty Kill: 75.7% (128/169) Penalty Kill: 79.3% (138/174)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (23-30-53) Roan Woodward (29-22-51)

Connor Dale (22-31-53) Hayden Moore (16-28-44)

Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Nolan Stewart (12-27-39)

Around the Concourse:

Section J: Mustang Marimba

Gesa Autograph Booth: Aden Bouchard

Jersey Auction: Kale Margolis #23 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch







Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.