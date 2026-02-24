Preview: Americans vs Royals - February 24, 2026
Published on February 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: Ryan Grout turned in a sensational 57-save performance, albeit in a losing effort as the Americans fell 3-2 in Everett on Sunday. The Silvertips led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks before Cruz Pavao and Jakub Vanecek scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game. Grout stood on his head all night, keeping the Americans within striking distance. The loss was the eighth in a row for Tri-City.
VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Royals this season.The Americans are 2-1 against the Royals so far, with a 3-2 victory at home on October 24 and a 4-1 win in Victoria January 3, before the Royals responded with a 5-1 win the next night. Tonight's game is a big one as the Royals are currently two points ahead of the Americans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Record: 25-26-3-1 Record: 24-23-5-3
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 8th
Goals For: 157 Goals For: 172
Goals Against: 192 Goals Against: 204
Power Play: 17.5% (29/166) Power Play: 20.9% (43/206)
Penalty Kill: 75.7% (128/169) Penalty Kill: 79.3% (138/174)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (23-30-53) Roan Woodward (29-22-51)
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Hayden Moore (16-28-44)
Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Nolan Stewart (12-27-39)
Around the Concourse:
Section J: Mustang Marimba
Gesa Autograph Booth: Aden Bouchard
Jersey Auction: Kale Margolis #23 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
