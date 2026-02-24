Crewe Schimnowski Earns Top Accolades from Manitoba AAA U18

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize signed prospect Crewe Schimnowski for being named Rookie of the Year, a First-Team All Star, and the Most Valuable Player of the Manitoba AAA U18 league.

Schimnowski has scored 42 goals and 46 assists in 43 games for the Winnipeg Bruins this season.

He was also a member of Team Manitoba, which won the 2025 WHL Cup, and registered four goals and one assist in five games.

Portland selected Schimnowski in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and signed him to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement in November.

Good luck, Crewe, in the playoffs and in your pursuit of the Telus Cup!







