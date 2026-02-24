Week Preview: Broncos Face Historic First and Crucial Road Tests in Busy Four-Game Week

The Swift Current Broncos are gearing up for a busy four-game stretch this week, featuring a mix of historic firsts and crucial season series finales.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:00 PM vs. Penticton Vees (InnovationPlex)

The week opens up at home as the Broncos welcome the Penticton Vees for the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The Vees enter the matchup with a strong 36-12-4-4 record, sitting second in the Western Conference, and are 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games. It will be a great test for the Broncos against one of the conference's top teams in a historic inaugural clash.

Friday, Feb. 27, 8:00 PM vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

The Broncos travel to the to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their fourth and final meeting of the season. Swift Current holds a 2-0-1-0 edge in the season series, while Lethbridge comes into the week at 16-38-2-1, just three points ahead of the Broncos in the standings. The Hurricanes are riding a five-game losing streak, but the Broncos have historically found it tough in Lethbridge, going 3-9-2-0 on the road there over the past five seasons.

Saturday, Feb. 28, 7:00 PM vs. Red Deer Rebels (Marchant Crane Centrium)

The road trip continues Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels. This marks the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season. Swift Current is 0-1-2-0 against Red Deer, but each contest has been tightly contested, with two overtime losses and another decided by just two goals. The Rebels enter the week at 21-31-2-2 and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Sunday, Mar. 1, 5:00 PM vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (Rogers Place)

The Broncos wrap up the week at Rogers Place against the Edmonton Oil Kings. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season, with Edmonton holding a 3-0 advantage in the series so far. The Oil Kings carry a 36-15-3-2 record into the week, ranking among the Eastern Conference's top teams, though they've dropped their last two games.







