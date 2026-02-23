February 23 - Canes Chatter

February 23, 2026

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes host a pair of home games this week at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena as they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday at 7:00pm before hosting the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm on Friday night! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Wiener Dog Wednesday Finale: On Wednesday, February 25th when the Hurricanes host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, the 'Canes will host the grand finale of the Wiener Dog Wednesday races during the first intermission. Fans can use the code WIENER for a discounted ticket to the game at https://enmaxcentre.evenue.net/promotions. Additionally, the VisitLethbridge.com Arena concessions will offer $2.00 hot dogs during the game!

RCSS Jersey Night: The Hurricanes will wear special fan designed jerseys through the #CHLJerseyContest presented by Real Canadian Superstore on Friday night when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos. The themed jerseys will be auctioned online following the game with all the proceeds benefitting the President's Choice Children's Charity. Auction link will be announced during the game on Friday night.

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986 - deadline to purchase is Tuesday, February 24th at 12:00pm.

Bringing Hearts Home Jersey Auction: The Hurricanes 'Bringing Hearts Home' game -worn jerseys that the 'Canes wore on Friday against the Everett Silvertips are now available for purchase via an online auction. All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Chinook Regional Hospital for their Bringing Hearts Home Campaign, a $30 million initiative to enhance cardiac care in southern Alberta and bring life-saving services closer to home for families across our region. Bidding will end Monday, February 23rd at 10:00pm by visiting: https://trellis.org/lethbridge-hurricanes-jersey-auction/auction

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm on Saturday night at Rogers Place!

Friday, February 20th - 3-0 Loss vs. Medicine Hat Tigers: The Hurricanes suffered their fourth-straight loss on Friday with a 3-0 shutout defeat to the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It marked the fifth shutout loss of the season for the 'Canes while Koen Cleaver made 49-saves in the loss. Lethbridge felt to 0-5-0-0 this season against Medicine Hat.

Saturday, February 21st - 4-3 OT Loss at Medicine Hat Tigers: Lethbridge earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday at Co-op Place. Tyden Lafournaise, Easton Daneault and Oli Chenier scored in the defeat while Leif Oaten made 32-saves in the loss. The Hurricanes fell to 1-1-2-0 in their last four road games.

Wednesday, February 25th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm): The Hurricanes open a two-game homestand on Wednesday as they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-0 record against Moose Jaw this season while having gone 6-13-0-0 against East Division opponents. It will mark the third of four meetings on the season between the Hurricanes and Warriors.

Friday, February 27th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm): Lethbridge will welcome the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00pm on Friday night at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the final meeting of the season between the 'Canes and Broncos. Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against Swift Current.

Saturday, February 28th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The 'Canes will make their final visit to the Alberta Capital on Saturday as they visit the Oil Kings at Rogers Place at 7:00pm. Lethbridge has posted a record of 1-5-0-0 against Edmonton this season having suffered a 3-2 regulation loss to the Oil Kings on Family Day Monday in their previous meeting.







