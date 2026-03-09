March 7 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 11th when they welcome the Regina Pats in the first of a two-game homestand at 7:00pm before welcoming the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm on Friday, March 13th! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Hurricanes Fan Bus: The Hurricanes will host a Fan Bus to Calgary on Saturday, March 21st when the'Canes travel to face the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome in their final game of the 2025-2026 season. Fans will receive their ticket to the game along with a seat on the bus to-and-from the Saddledome. Tickets can be purchased for $70+GST per person. Premium Season Ticket holders can purchase for $65+GST. Purchase today by calling Tamara or Dylan at the Hurricanes Office by calling 403-328-1986!

ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night: The Hurricanes will hold their annual ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, March 13th when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fans will be treated to special giveaways through the course of the night! In addition, following the game, there will be a Chuck-A-Puck with all the proceeds benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters Lethbridge. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Jersey's Off Our Backs: The Hurricanes will host their annual Jersey's Off Our Backs auction on Friday, March 20th following their final home game of the season against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 'Canes will auction off their game-worn 2025-2026 white jerseys. Fans can stay after the game Sections I, J, and K to participate in the live auction!

2026-2027 Season Ticket Renewal: Season Ticket renewal for the 2026-2027 regular season is now available for existing Season Ticket holders with Loyalty Pricing beginning at $633 for adult, $526 for Senior (65+) and $418 for Youth (3-17). Fans can log into their account to sign up for the 2026-2027 season today!

Awards Breakfast: On Sunday, March 22nd, the Hurricanes will host their second annual Award Breakfast at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre. Doors will open at 8:30am, buffet breakfast at 9:15am and the Awards ceremony to follow. Tickets are available for $25+GST for ages 4-10 and $45+GST for those 11+ in age. Children aged 0-3 are free! Contact Kathy at kathy@lethbridgehurricanes.com to purchase!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm on Saturday in the second of a home-and-home set against their Highway 3 rivals!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, March 6th - 6-4 Loss at Regina Pats: The Hurricanes opened a two-game Saskatchewan road trip on Friday with a 6-4 loss to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Kai Anderson, Kade Duell, Kyle Heger and Easton Daneault scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 37-saves. Lethbridge fell to 1-2-0-0 against Regina this season while going 0-2-0-0 on the road against the Pats this year.

Saturday, March 7th - 7-3 Loss at Moose Jaw Warriors: Lethbridge suffered their sixth-straight road loss on Saturday as they were downed 7-3 by the Moose Jaw Warriors at Temple Gardens Centre. Matteo Fabrizi, Owen Berge and Kayden Longley scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made 18-saves. The Hurricanes ended the season with a 1-3-0-0 record against the Warriors. The loss eliminated the'Canes from contention from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, March 11th - vs. Regina Pats (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open a two-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome Maddox Schultz and the Regina Pats at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will mark the final meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Pats; Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against Regina this season as the home team has won all three games so far this year.

Friday, March 13th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge opens a home-and-home weekend with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will be the second game of a stretch of four of six games at home for the Hurricanes to end the regular season. The'Canes have posted an 0-6-0-0 record against the Tigers so far this year.

Saturday, March 14th - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The'Canes will play their penultimate road game of the season on Saturday at 7:00pm as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. It will be the final meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Tigers. Lethbridge will look to end a six-game road losing streak while also ending a lengthy losing streak in Medicine Hat that dates back to the 2023-2024 season.







