Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy Announces 2026-27 Staff

Published on March 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), are pleased to announce their staff for the Academy's 2026-27 season. The program will field three teams for the upcoming season, with an 18-and-Under team and 16-and-Under team set to compete as full CSSHL members for the fourth consecutive season, and a 14-and-Under team continuing with its successful weekend model in which players live and attend school at home while playing and practicing with the club on the weekends.

Wenatchee Wild assistant general manager and director of hockey operations Chris Clark will join the Academy staff for the 2026-27 season as the program's general manager. Clark is currently finishing his first season as the WHL club's assistant general manager, stepping fully into a front-office role in 2025 after 17 years on the Wild bench, including as the team's head coach from December of 2019 through the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I am excited to work with all the coaches in the Academy as we continue to strive to make our program the best it can be," said Clark. "I'm very thankful for all Troy did for our program and look forward to helping it continue to improve. Our staff will remain focused on player development and preparing the players for the next level."

Current 18U co-coach Jordan McTaggart will return for his ninth year with the program in 2026-27. A head coach for the 18U team has been hired, and will be announced after his current team's season concludes.

16U head coach Pat Norlin and assistant coach Josh Chamberlain are set to return for the 2026-27 campaign - Norlin is in his second season back with the Wild after several years away in the tourism and finance sector. He previously spent five years in the Wenatchee Wild organization in many capacities, including scouting, skill development and coaching. Chamberlain is in his first season as an assistant coach in the program, after a playing career that included stints with both Wenatchee's 18U team and junior team. He played five years of college hockey, with three years of NCAA Division III play at New England College and two more on the University of Montana's ACHA Division I roster.

Spencer White is slated to return as the 14U team's head coach, after taking on the role of its 15-Only coach in 2025-26, and its 14U assistant coach in 2024-25. White begins his third season with the organization for which he played from 2015 to 2020, working his way up from the 14U to the 18U roster and leading his teams to multiple state championships. He graduated to a two-year junior career in the Eastern Hockey League with the New Jersey 87s that included an EHL regular-season title and a league playoff championship in back-to-back seasons.

"We are very excited about the direction the Academy is going, and the staff that will be helping to develop quality young men and very good hockey players," said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler.

The program has already seen outstanding growth over the past several years, including the return of the Wenatchee AAA program to the CSSHL in 2023 after a decade-long absence.

Registration is currently open for tryouts for the 2026-27 season, which are slated for April 17 to 19 at Town Toyota Center, and the Weinstein Beverage Rink in Wenatchee. For more information, visit www.wenatcheewildhockey.com and www.wenatcheewildhockeyacademy.com.







