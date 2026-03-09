Giants Defeat Memorial Cup Host Rockets in SO on RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero Night

Vancouver Giants defenceman Kaleb Hartmann vs. the Kelowna Rockets

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Kaleb Hartmann vs. the Kelowna Rockets(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday at Langley Events Centre, thanks to a shootout winning goal from Tobias Tomik, goals in regulation from Mathis Preston and Blake Chorney, plus 32 saves from Burke Hood.

Vancouver got on the board just 17 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Both teams exchanged second period goals, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame. Kelowna tied things up just over six minutes into the third on a power play to send the game to overtime. After neither side scored during the five minutes of 3-on-3, Vancouver outscored the Rockets 3-2 in the shootout to snag the win.

Vancouver improves to 24-36-1-2 (51 points), while Kelowna drops to 35-19-6-3 (79 points).

Preston scored for the Giants less than a minute in, while Chorney provided the 2-1 go-ahead goal late in the second period. Tomik scored the game-winner in the shootout, while Preston and Joe Iginla also scored shootout goals.

Vojtech Cihar and Shane Smith each found the back of the net for the Rockets.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants started off strong when Preston notched his 16th goal of the season just 17 seconds into the game when he received a cross-ice bank pass from Sam Charko to give the Giants the 1-0 lead.

The Giants maintained their 1-0 lead entering the second period.

Kelowna tied the game with just under four minutes left in the middle frame when a deflected pass from Iginla found its way to Cihar who buried it right in front of the net.

Vancouver responded less than two minutes later, when Chorney sniped his seventh goal of the season top corner after capitalizing on a rebound from the left face-off circle to give the Giants the 2-1 lead.

The Rockets found the equalizer midway through the third when Smith snapped a wrist shot goal from the left face-off dot on the power play to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless OT, the Giants got three shootout goals: one each from Preston, Iginla and Tomik, plus four saves from Hood, who sealed the deal with a save on Carson Wetsch in the sixth round.

SOG: VAN - 6/8/9/2 = 26 | KEL - 10/9/14/1 = 34

PP: VAN - 0/4 | KEL - 1 /5

Face-Offs: VAN - 22 | KEL - 33 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Mathis Preston - 1G, 5 SOG

2nd: KEL - Tij Iginla - 2 A, 7 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Blake Chorney - 1G, 4 SOG, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (32 saves / 34 shots)

Kelowna: LOSS - Josh Banini (23 saves / 25 shots) THEY SAID IT

"The team as a whole was excellent. Outside of one period in Kamloops, we had a really good week. It's a great way to kick start the final stretch here in March. I'm just happy. Friday was the most fun - it felt like a playoff game in Kelowna on Friday. Today, the battle from the kids and having to come back late and the resilience of the group. Selfishly, I just wish there was 15-20 more games left." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants have a home and home with Victoria on Friday and Saturday, before heading to Seattle on Sunday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, March 13 Victoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 14 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 15 Seattle accesso ShoWare Center 5:05 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

