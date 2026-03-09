Utah Mammoth Prospect Iginla, Hurricanes Forward Daneault, & Vees Goaltender Reyelts Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards
Published on March 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Utah Mammoth prospect and Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 8.
Iginla, a 19-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., registered 13 points (3G-10A) and a plus-10 rating in four games as the Rockets went 2-0-1-1 to clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien this past week.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound centre started his week with a four-point performance (1G-3A) Wednesday, March 4, as the Rockets defeated the Spokane Chiefs by a 5-2 margin at Prospera Place. Iginla recorded a power-play assist on a goal by veteran Shane Smith 5:55 into the first period, before grabbing a second helper on a marker from Ryan Oothoudt with 1:58 to go in the opening period. The Mammoth prospect kept on dishing in the second period, tallying his third assist of the night on a goal by defenceman Keith McInnis only 45 seconds into the middle period. Protecting a 4-2 lead, it was Iginla who found the empty net with 51 seconds to go in regulation, icing the victory with his 37th goal of the campaign.
Friday, March 6, Iginla continued to splash his name on the scoresheet, notching two points (1G-1A) as the Rockets fell to the Vancouver Giants in overtime by a 4-3 score. The veteran forward opening the scoring 8:52 into the first period, before contributing an assist on the game-tying goal by Los Angeles Kings prospects Vojtech Cihar with 4:42 to go in regulation. Iginla was named second star of the game for his effort.
Iginla secured a five-point performance (1G-4A) Saturday, March 7, as the Rockets thumped the Victoria Royals by a 9-2 score at Prospera Place. Once again, Iginla chipped in with an assist on the opening goal of the game by Smith. Late in first period, he set up Montreal Canadiens prospect Hayden Paupanekis before then connecting with defenceman Rowan Guest to give Kelowna a 4-1 advantage after 20 minutes of play. Midway through the second period, Iginla collected his 39th goal of the season, giving the hosts a commanding 6-2 lead. Moments later, he posted his fourth assist of the evening on a goal by veteran blueliner Mazden Leslie, as the Rockets carried a 7-2 advantage into the third period.
Sunday, March 8, Iginla was back at it again, posting two assists as the Rockets dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Vancouver Giants. Iginla set up Cihar for his eighth goal of the season before then contributing on the game-tying goal by Smith 6:34 into the third period. Though the Rockets dropped the decision, Iginla was named second star of the game.
With 84 points (39G-45A) in 43 games, Iginla has tied a career-best mark for points. He sits fifth in point scoring among all WHL skaters, while his 39 goals are tied for fourth among all WHL skaters. With 1.95 points per game, Iginla leads the entire WHL.
Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Iginla has registered 219 points (106G-113A) in 179 career WHL regular season outings. He won a WHL Championship as a member of the Thunderbirds in 2023.
This represents the second time this season Iginla has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op. He was previously recognized Monday, February 2.
Earlier this season, Iginla represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his nation to a bronze-medal finish with eight points (4G-4A) in seven games.
Iginla was selected by the Utah Mammoth in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on July 10, 2024.
With a record of 35-19-6-3, the Rockets have secured a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
Next up, Iginla and the Rockets host the Victoria Royals (26-27-5-3) Wednesday, March 11 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Watch every second of this all-important B.C. Division tilt for FREE on Victory+.
Tempo WHL Player of the Week
HURRICANES FORWARD DANEAULT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Easton Daneault has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 8.
Daneault, an 18-year-old product of Red Deer, Alta., recorded six points (1G-5A) and a plus-3 rating in two games this past week.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound centre started his week with a three-point effort (1G-2A) Friday, March 6, as the Hurricanes dropped a 6-4 decision to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. First, Daneault set up Kai Anderson for a power-play tally 3:25 into the first period, tying the game 1-1. Early in the third period, Daneault grabbed a secondary assist on a power-play marker from defenceman Kyle Heger, which got the Hurricanes within a goal of the Pats, 4-3. Daneault finished his night by scoring his 12th goal of the season with 3:47 to go in regulation. He was named third star of the game for his performance.
On the road once again, Daneault secured three assists Saturday, March 7, as the Hurricanes fell 7-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors at Tempe Gardens Centre. Midway through the first period, Daneault grabbed a secondary assist on a goal by defenceman Matteo Fabrizi, making it a 1-1 game. Late in the second period, Daneault set up Owen Berge to get the visitors back within two goals, trailing the Warriors 4-2. With one second remaining in the middle period, Daneault helped Kayden Longley find the back of the net and the Hurricanes were within one goal heading into the third period. Once again, Daneault finished the night with third-star recognition after factoring into all three Hurricanes goals.
Having posted 47 points (12G-35A) in 61 games, Daneault leads the Hurricanes in scoring as a rookie.
Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (146th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Daneault signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement December 6, 2024. He made his WHL debut with the Hurricanes during the 2024-25 season, appearing in six games and earning one assist.
In 67 career WHL regular season games, Daneault has collected 48 points (12G-36A).
Next up, Daneault and the Hurricanes welcome the Regina Pats (24-29-7-1) to VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. MT. Watch every second of the action FREE on Victory+.
Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
VEES NETMINDER REYELTS NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees netminder Andrew Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 8.
Reyelts, a 19-year-old product of Proctor, Minn., went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.63 goals-against average and .966 save percentage this past week.
This marks the second time this season Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week. He was previously recognized Monday, October 27, 2025.
Friday, March 6, Reyelts was given the start as the Vees hosted the Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The first-year WHL puckstopper was nearly perfect, turning aside 17 of the 18 pucks sent his way in a 4-1 victory over Wenatchee. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Reyelts carried a shutout into the third period, before it was snapped by Levi Benson with 5:45 to play.
Saturday, March 7, at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash., Reyelts entered the game in relief. With the game tied 3-3, Reyelts entered the contest in the second period and finished out the remaining 35:54. He was perfect on this night, steering away all 11 shots he faced as the Vees escaped with a 5-3 triumph.
In his first season in the WHL, Reyelts is 28-5-4-2 with a 2.40 GAA, .907 SV%, and three shutouts. He ranks among the WHL leaders in wins (T-1st), GAA (third), shutouts (T-4th), and SV% (sixth).
Reyelts was selected by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild with the 13th pick in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. He signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees on June 24, 2025.
Coming out of the weekend, the Vees (41-13-4-4) lead the WHL's B.C. Division and have clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Winners of four straight games, the Vees are second in the WHL's Western Conference.
Next up, the Vees head to northern B.C. for a date with the Prince George Cougars (38-22-2-0) Tuesday, March 10 (7 p.m. PT) at CN Centre. Watch this must-see B.C. Division clash FREE on Victory+.
Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
