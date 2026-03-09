Tigers Clinch Second Consecutive Central Division Title

Published on March 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers clinched their second consecutive Central Division title after the Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday, March 8th in Rogers Place.

While the Tigers were not in action on Sunday, the Raiders held onto a 4-3 win over the Oil Kings, mathematically eliminating the possibility of them overtaking the Tigers in the standings.

The Tigers now sit just two points out of first place in the Eastern Conference with a 45-10-5-3 record, good for 98 points.

Medicine Hat's 2025-26 campaign becomes just the eighth time since 2000 that a team has clinched their division title immediately following a championship.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.