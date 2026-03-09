Tigers Clinch Second Consecutive Central Division Title
Published on March 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers clinched their second consecutive Central Division title after the Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday, March 8th in Rogers Place.
While the Tigers were not in action on Sunday, the Raiders held onto a 4-3 win over the Oil Kings, mathematically eliminating the possibility of them overtaking the Tigers in the standings.
The Tigers now sit just two points out of first place in the Eastern Conference with a 45-10-5-3 record, good for 98 points.
Medicine Hat's 2025-26 campaign becomes just the eighth time since 2000 that a team has clinched their division title immediately following a championship.
