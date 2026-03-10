Logan Lepinski Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips
Published on March 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed defenseman Logan Lepinski to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Lepinski, an '08-born Coquitlam, B.C. native, has appeared in 29 games for Burnaby Winter Club U18 this season, leading the team in scoring with seven goals and 33 assists for 40 total points. He has skated in two games for the Silvertips this season as an affiliate player.
"I'm super excited and grateful to be joining the Silvertips organization," commented Lepinski. "It's an honor to join such a respected franchise and I'm excited to get to work with my new teammates."
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound blueliner was originally drafted 99th-overall in the fifth round of the 2023 WHL Draft by the Calgary Hitmen. He posted 11 points in 31 games for Burnaby U18 in 2024-25 before attending Silvertips' training camp in 2025.
"Logan has had a fantastic U18 season," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We're impressed with the progression he's made over the past year. He's an excellent skater and plays the game at a high pace. We're excited to have him officially become a Silvertip."
Logan Lepinski is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026
- Logan Lepinski Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy Announces 2026-27 Staff - Wenatchee Wild
- Tigers Clinch Second Consecutive Central Division Title - Medicine Hat Tigers
- March 7 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Utah Mammoth Prospect Iginla, Hurricanes Forward Daneault, & Vees Goaltender Reyelts Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Giants Defeat Memorial Cup Host Rockets in SO on RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero Night - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Fall in Shootout to Giants - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Logan Lepinski Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips
- Carter Bear, Matias Vanhanen Named WHL's Player, Rookie of the Month
- Miettinen, Vanhanen Earn WHL Weekly Awards
- Road Tips: Silvertips Prepare for Central Swing
- Tips Score Four on 54 Shots in 4-1 Dub over Brandon