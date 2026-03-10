Logan Lepinski Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed defenseman Logan Lepinski to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Lepinski, an '08-born Coquitlam, B.C. native, has appeared in 29 games for Burnaby Winter Club U18 this season, leading the team in scoring with seven goals and 33 assists for 40 total points. He has skated in two games for the Silvertips this season as an affiliate player.

"I'm super excited and grateful to be joining the Silvertips organization," commented Lepinski. "It's an honor to join such a respected franchise and I'm excited to get to work with my new teammates."

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound blueliner was originally drafted 99th-overall in the fifth round of the 2023 WHL Draft by the Calgary Hitmen. He posted 11 points in 31 games for Burnaby U18 in 2024-25 before attending Silvertips' training camp in 2025.

"Logan has had a fantastic U18 season," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We're impressed with the progression he's made over the past year. He's an excellent skater and plays the game at a high pace. We're excited to have him officially become a Silvertip."

Logan Lepinski is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







