Miettinen, Vanhanen Earn WHL Weekly Awards

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Finnish Connection was recognized by the Western Hockey League this weekend, as forward Julius Miettinen was named league Player of the Week while Matias Vanhanen earned Rookie of the Week honors.

Miettinen, a Seattle Kraken prospect, recorded seven goals with four assists and a +6 defensive rating over the course of three Silvertip wins this past weekend. He netted his second career hat trick on Friday, Feb. 27 at home against the Kamloops Blazers, and followed that up with a two-goal outing against the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent- including the overtime winner.

Vanhanen, ranked 76th amongst North American skaters ahead of this summer's NHL Draft, posted three goals with six assists over the weekend including a game-winning goal on Sunday in a comeback victory over the Wenatchee Wild.







