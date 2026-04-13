Tips' Powerplay Seals 4-2 Game Two Win
Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Timely goals by the Everett Silvertips' powerplay helped lock down a 4-2 win in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Kelowna Rockets.
Zack Shantz opened the scoring with a rebound goal at 4-on-4 at 4:56 in the first period, tapping in a loose puck off a Brek Liske shot. Kelowna tied the game at 17:39, with Hayden Paupanekis crashing the net in a scramble in the crease.
Jaxsin Vaughan reclaimed the lead with a wrist shot at 1:19 in the second period, beating goaltender Harrison Boettiger on a 3-on-1 rush. Owen Folstrom redirected a shot from the blueline at 6:58, once more equalizing for Kelowna. Carter Bear grabbed his first career WHL Playoff goal at 15:35 on the powerplay, giving the Tips a 3-2 lead after two.
A Julius Miettinen tuck-in on the powerplay at 9:01 in the third period completed a 4-2 Silvertip win.
Anders Miller stopped 37 of 39 in the win.
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