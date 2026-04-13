Terik Parascak Named WHL Player of the Week
Published on April 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Have a week, Terik Parascak.
The 2024 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals has been named the WHL Tempo Player of the Week after a dominant performance in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Final.
Parascak played a pivotal role in the Prince George Cougars' two wins over the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre, recording six points (4G-2A), eight shots on goal, and two power-play points across the pair of victories. He was also named first star in both contests.
Through eight playoff games, Parascak now has 14 points, tying his career high for playoff production set during the 2024 WHL postseason.
Parascak and the Cougars return home to the CN Centre for Game 3 tomorrow night, carrying a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semi-Final.
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