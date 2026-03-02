March 2 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 11th when they welcome the Regina Pats in the first of a two-game homestand at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

RCSS Jersey Auction: The Hurricanes game-worn Real Canadian Superstore jerseys that were worn on Friday are now available for purchase via an online auction. The proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Present's Choice Children's Charity. Fans can bid until Sunday, March 8th at 12:00pm! Bid today by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/canesrcss2026

2026-2027 Season Ticket Renewal: Season Ticket renewal for the 2026-2027 regular season is now available for existing Season Ticket holders with Loyalty Pricing beginning at $633 for adult, $526 for Senior (65+) and $418 for Youth (3-17). Fans can log into their account to sign up for the 2026-2027 season today!

ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night: The Hurricanes will hold their annual ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, March 13th when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fans will be treated to special giveaways through the course of the night! Tickets are available for purchase by visiting https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Jersey's Off Our Backs: The Hurricanes will host their annual Jersey's Off Our Backs auction on Friday, March 20th following their final home game of the season against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 'Canes will auction off their game-worn 2025-2026 white jerseys. Fans can stay after the game Sections I, J, and K to participate in the live auction!

Awards Breakfast: On Sunday, March 22nd, the Hurricanes will host their second annual Award Breakfast at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre. Doors will open at 8:30am, buffet breakfast at 9:15am and the Awards ceremony to follow. Tickets are available for $25+GST for ages 4-10 and $45+GST for those 11+ in age. Children aged 0-3 are free! Contact Kathy at kathy@lethbridgehurricanes.com to purchase!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes head to Saskatchewan for a two-game road trip when they face the Regina Pats on Friday and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, February 25th - 7-2 Loss vs. Moose Jaw Warriors: The Hurricanes had their losing streak extend to six-straight games on Wednesday with a 7-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kade Duell and Easton Daneault scored in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 23-saves. Lethbridge fell to 1-2-0-0 against Moose Jaw this season.

Friday, February 27th - 6-0 Win vs. Swift Current Broncos: Lethbridge ended a six-game losing streak in convincing fashion on Friday with a 6-0 victory over the Swift Current Broncos at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kyle Heger scored twice while Grady Pichette, Owen Berge, Kayden Longley and Hudson Kibblewhite added the other goals. Leif Oaten made 21-saves for his first WHL shutout in the win. The'Canes ended the season with a 2-2-0-0 record against the Broncos.

Saturday, February 28th - 6-0 Loss at Edmonton Oil Kings: The'Canes were handed a 6-0 defeat on Saturday in Edmonton by the Oil Kings at Rogers Place. It marked the sixth shutout loss of the season for the Hurricanes as they fell to 1-6-0-0 against the Oil Kings this year. Lethbridge ended the month of February with a record of 2-6-2-0 record in 10 games.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, March 6th - at Regina Pats (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes will play the middle of a stretch of three- straight road games on Friday when they visit the Regina Pats at 6:00pm MT at the Brandt Centre. It will mark the penultimate of four meetings on the season between the Hurricanes and Pats; Lethbridge has posted a record of 1-1-0-0 against Regina this year.

Saturday, March 7th - at Moose Jaw Warriors (5:00pm MT): Lethbridge will end their three-game trek on Saturday with their final out-of-province game of the season when they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors at 5:00pm Alberta time. The'Canes have posted a 1-2-0-0 record against the Warriors this year.







