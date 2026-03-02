Preview: Americans vs Giants - March 3, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans started mounting a comeback in the third period on Saturday, but a questionable non-call on a goaltender interference play gave Spokane a 4-2 lead, handing them the momentum they needed for a 5-2 win. Tri-City was trailing 3-1 entering the third before cutting the lead to one seven minutes in and completely controlling play. Owen Martin then clipped Xavier Wendt's skates to knock him over and Gavin Burcar scored to make it 4-2 at 13:44. Despite a review, the goal stood and Spokane held on for the win.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Giants. Tri-City has won the first two games, 5-2 at home November 7 and a 4-3 overtime win November 22 in Vancouver. The Giants then won in overtime at home on January 9.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Record: 25-28-4-1 Record: 21-35-1-2

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 12th

Goals For: 162 Goals For: 170

Goals Against: 204 Goals Against: 246

Power Play: 16.4% (29/177) Power Play: 19.7% (38/193)

Penalty Kill: 75.9% (132/174) Penalty Kill: 70.7% (152/215)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (24-32-56) Ryan Lin (12-39-51)

Connor Dale (23-32-55) Mathis Preston (15-20-35)

Gavin Garland (13-28-41) Misha Volotovskii (16-17-33)

Around the Concourse:

Gesa Autograph Booth: Gavin Garland

Jersey Auction: Gavin Garland #66 (White)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+







