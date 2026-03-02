Blades Name Discover Saskatoon as Presenting Partner for Round 1 of Playoffs

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are happy to announce Discover Saskatoon as the presenting partner for home playoff games in Round 1 of the 2026 Western Hockey League (WHL) Playoffs. The Blue and Gold's postseason will begin on the weekend of March 27, 28 and 29.

"The playoffs are a celebration of our city, our fans, and our hockey community," said Blades vice president and director of business operations, Tyler Wawryk, "Partnering with an organization dedicated to showcasing everything Saskatoon has to offer makes this an ideal fit. We're excited to work together to create an unforgettable atmosphere for our fans."

Discovery Saskatoon will be featured prominently throughout SaskTel Centre during the opening round of the playoffs, including in-game activations, digital content, and fan engagement initiatives designed to elevate the Blades' postseason experience.

Playoff passes for the 2026 WHL Playoff presented by Nutrien are on sale now. Fans can enjoy every home game this postseason for just $99.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.