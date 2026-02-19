Blades Trio Shines in Team East Overtime Victory at Inaugural WHL Prospects Game

Team East at the inaugural Western Hockey League Prospects Game

Langley, BC - The Saskatoon Blades trio of Cooper Williams, Zach Olsen, and Brayden Klimpke were beasts for Team East at the inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Game presented by Showpass. All three made their mark in a 5-4 overtime win against Team West at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday..

Olsen scored a goal, while Williams recorded a pair of assists in the contest pitting the top NHL Draft-eligible players from the league's Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.

"(We've) only been with the boys for a couple of days, so getting to go out there and win a game was pretty cool." said Williams.

Team East held a 3-0 lead before five minutes passed in the second period. Olsen put the Blades up 2-0 1:07 into the middle frame on Williams' first primary assist of the night.

"It's pretty cool," said Williams, "Just being teammates back in Saskatoon and being able to connect on a goal here."

Klimpke was a solid force on the backend for Team East and finished the game with an even rating and one shot on goal.

"It's an honour to represent the Blades at an event like this," said Klimpke.

Team East held a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes, but Team West clawed back and outscored the Eastern Conference's top NHL Draft prospects 3-1 to force overtime. Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph sealed the victory for Team East 14 seconds into the extra frame.

The three Blades join the team in Red Deer on Thursday for a two-game Alberta swing this weekend. The Bridge City Bunch are in action Friday at 8:00pm CT at Marchant Crane Centrium against the Red Deer Rebels, followed by a 7:00pm CT start at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday against the Calgary Hitmen. Both games are available for FREE on Victory+ TV.

