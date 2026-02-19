Winterhawks to Host Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb 22
Published on February 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host our first ever Chinese Lunar New Year Night, presented by the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Join us as we celebrate culture, community, and tradition with a full night of special programming and experiences around the arena.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026
Time: 4:00 p.m. PDT
Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.
Doors Open: 3:00 p.m.
What to Expect
Fans will be welcomed as they enter the doors with a warm greeting from the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Be sure to stop by the Wishing Wall on the concourse to share your hopes for the Year of the Fire Horse!
Concourse Activities
Before puck drop, enjoy a variety of cultural experiences, including:
Traditional Chinese dance and music performances
Lunar New Year themed crafts for all ages
A traditional Chinese hair bun station
And much more!
Game Highlights
The celebration continues throughout the game with special intermission performances, featuring:
First intermission: A traditional Chinese drum performance
Second Intermission: A special figure skating performance with a ceremonial dragon
In-game: A Red Envelope Lucky Row, where selected fans will receive festive red envelopes with good fortune inside
Chinese Lunar New Year Night is a special opportunity to come together and celebrate the vibrant communities that make Portland so unique. We encourage fans to arrive early and take part in all the festivities as we mark this historic night at Winterhawks Hawkey.
We look forward to celebrating with you at the Glass Palace!
