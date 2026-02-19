Winterhawks to Host Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb 22

Published on February 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host our first ever Chinese Lunar New Year Night, presented by the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Join us as we celebrate culture, community, and tradition with a full night of special programming and experiences around the arena.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

Doors Open: 3:00 p.m.

What to Expect

Fans will be welcomed as they enter the doors with a warm greeting from the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Be sure to stop by the Wishing Wall on the concourse to share your hopes for the Year of the Fire Horse!

Concourse Activities

Before puck drop, enjoy a variety of cultural experiences, including:

Traditional Chinese dance and music performances

Lunar New Year themed crafts for all ages

A traditional Chinese hair bun station

And much more!

Game Highlights

The celebration continues throughout the game with special intermission performances, featuring:

First intermission: A traditional Chinese drum performance

Second Intermission: A special figure skating performance with a ceremonial dragon

In-game: A Red Envelope Lucky Row, where selected fans will receive festive red envelopes with good fortune inside

Chinese Lunar New Year Night is a special opportunity to come together and celebrate the vibrant communities that make Portland so unique. We encourage fans to arrive early and take part in all the festivities as we mark this historic night at Winterhawks Hawkey.

We look forward to celebrating with you at the Glass Palace!







Western Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.