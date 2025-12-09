Blades Complete Two-For-One Trade with Chiefs

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired 19-year-old winger Elias Pul and 17-year-old defenceman Kaden Allen from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for overage centre Dominik Petr and a 2029 fifth-round pick.

"I felt over the last month our group was in need of a shakeup," said Blades General Manager and President Colin Priestner," With the significant long-term injuries we have on the blue line, we thought it was a great opportunity to add a big 17 year old defenceman that we feel has a great chance to be drafted to the NHL this summer."

Eligible for the 2026 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, Allen was given a "W" rating in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary draft rankings. The rating indicates a sixth or seventh-round candidate for the draft. The Hamiota, MB native has one goal, eight assists, and a +6 rating in 63 career games with the Chiefs.

"Being only 17, Kaden has several years left in the league, and we feel his upside is substantial as he is 6-foot-3 and a great mover and competitive," said Priestner.

Pul, a Ravensburg, GER native, brings speed and size to a deep Blades forward core. Spokane's second-round pick of the 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft has three goals and three assists in 21 games so far in his rookie Western Hockey League (WHL) season. The 6-foot-1 winger represented Team Germany at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship last year. Pul was named to Team Germany's preliminary roster for the 2026 tournament at the end of November alongside now teammates David Lewandowski and Dustin Willhöft. All three men leave for preliminary play later this week.

"We also really liked the potential of adding Elias to our group to compliment our other two Germans," said Priestner, "He has worn a letter for Team Germany before internationally, and he will be representing them again at the World Juniors this month. We think he has a lot of untapped potential in this league that he can unleash after learning the North American style over the first three months in Spokane."

Pul is expected to join the team following Team Germany's conclusion at the World Junior Championship taking place December 26 - January 5. Allen is expected to be in the lineup this weekend for the Blades' three-in-three stretch against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday, and the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday. The Blades have business on the road prior to that tonight at Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw. Puck drop is 7:00pm.

Petr was acquired by the Blades in May 2025 at the WHL Prospects Draft from the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 20-year-old centre scored nine goals and 12 assists in 29 games this season with the Bridge City Bunch. In 151 career games, Petr has 41 goals and 72 assists for 113 points. The Blades would like to thank Dominik for his efforts to the team and city of Saskatoon.







