Broncos Return for Final Two Home Games Before Christmas Break
Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
After a demanding U.S. road trip, the Swift Current Broncos return to Swift Current this week for their final two home games before the Christmas break. Both matchups come at the InnovationPlex and feature two very different, but equally challenging, opponents in the Kelowna Rockets and Prince Albert Raiders.
Wednesday, December 10, 7:00 PM vs. Kelowna Rockets @ InnovationPlex
The Broncos kick off their week on Wednesday night by welcoming the Kelowna Rockets, this year's Memorial Cup hosts, in what will be the only meeting between the two clubs this regular season. Kelowna enters the contest with a 13-9-3-1 record and a 3-2 mark over their last five games, including a recent 5-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. This matchup is a rare opportunity for fans to see the Rockets in Swift Current, and history shows the Broncos will have their hands full. Over the past five years, Swift Current is 1-2-0-0 against Kelowna and 0-1-0-0 at the InnovationPlex during that span.
Friday, December 12, 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders @ InnovationPlex
The Broncos wrap up their pre-holiday home stretch on Friday with their third meeting of the season against the Prince Albert Raiders, who currently boast a dominant 19-4-4-0 record and arrive riding a two-game winning streak.
Prince Albert has had Swift Current's number so far this season with the Broncos going 0-2 against them, and the goal differential being at 11-0 in favour of the Raiders. The challenge is steep, but the Broncos will look to flip the script on home ice, where history paints a more optimistic picture. Over the past five years, Swift Current has held their own at the InnovationPlex against the Raiders, going 5-5-0-1.
