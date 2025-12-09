Broncos Introduce New Fundraising Policy to Support Local Community Groups

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club is excited to officially introduce a new Fundraising Policy for Community Groups, designed to support local sports teams, school groups, clubs, and nonprofit organizations in raising money for their programs, all while enjoying Broncos hockey together at the InnovationPlex.

This policy reflects the Broncos' commitment as a community-owned team to strengthening local connections and empowering youth and community programs across Southwest Saskatchewan.

"As a community-owned team, we believe it's our responsibility to support the people and organizations who make Swift Current such a special place," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships. "This fundraising model creates a win-win, groups raise meaningful dollars for their programs, and we build a louder, stronger, more connected game-day atmosphere. When the community thrives, the Broncos thrive."

Proven Success Through Local Partnerships

This new policy was shaped through a successful two-year trial with local organizations, including Swift Current Minor Football, which used this model to raise more than $2,000 for their association.

"My experience has been nothing but positive," said Tyson Congdon, President of Swift Current Minor Football. "It's been a great way to run a family-focused fundraiser without asking parents to do the fundraising. Over two seasons, this program has helped us raise over $2,000 for our athletes, and it's brought our families together at the rink for an awesome night out. I'd recommend it to any group looking for a simple, supportive, and community-minded way to raise money."

How the Fundraising Policy Works

Your organization purchases game tickets at a discounted rate, resells them at a higher price, and keeps the difference - 100% of it!

Fundraising opportunities are limited and based on availability, and groups are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for select regular-season home games.

This opportunity is NOT available to groups who simply wish to attend a Broncos game. To participate in this program, groups must be raising funds to support their activities, such as tournament fees, purchasing equipment, travel costs, program development, or other clearly defined needs.

If your group wants to attend a Broncos game but is not fundraising, the Broncos offer a separate Group Ticket Rate of 30% off the gate price for groups of 10 or more people.

Eligible Groups

This fundraising program is available to:

Minor sports teams and associations

School programs and clubs

Community groups and nonprofits

Organizations raising money for a defined purpose

General Conditions

Program applies to regular season home games only

Tickets purchased through this program are non-refundable and non-exchangeable

Game availability varies based on demand and capacity

Tickets must be used for the specific game selected and cannot be transferred

Printable Resources Available

Fans and community groups can find a printable fundraising poster and additional information on the Broncos website at: https://chl.ca/whl-broncos/community/fundraise-with-the-broncos/







