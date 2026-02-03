Week Preview: Three Games with Big Points on the Line

The Swift Current Broncos are set for a busy three-game week with key East Division matchups on deck, starting Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 7:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (InnovationPlex)

The Broncos open the week against a familiar rival, hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors for the fifth of eight meetings this season. Swift Current and Moose Jaw are deadlocked at 2-2 in the season series, with the Warriors taking the most recent matchup 3-2 on November 22 in Moose Jaw. The Warriors enter the game with an 18-24-4-2 record and have gone 1-4 over their last five outings. Historically, the Broncos have been strong at home in this matchup, posting a 10-3-0-1 record against Moose Jaw at the InnovationPlex over the past five years. With valuable East Division points up for grabs, Wednesday's contest shapes up as an important one for Swift Current.

Friday, Feb. 6, 7:00 PM vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (InnovationPlex)

The Broncos then kick off a home-and-home series with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, with the series currently tied 1-1. The last matchup was a tough one for Swift Current, as the Tigers earned a 10-2 win on December 12. Medicine Hat enters the week as one of the WHL's hottest teams, boasting a 34-8-3-3 record and a 7-2-0-1 mark in their last 10 games. The Broncos will look to capitalize on home ice, where they have enjoyed significant success against the Tigers, going 13-1-1-1 at the InnovationPlex over the past five years.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 8:00 PM vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (Co-op Place)

The weekend wraps up with the rematch in Medicine Hat on Saturday. While Swift Current has thrived at home in this matchup, the challenge ramps up on the road. The Tigers own the best home record in the WHL this season, sitting at an impressive 20-2-1-1 at Co-op Place. The Broncos will need a strong, complete effort to earn points in one of the league's toughest buildings.







