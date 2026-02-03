Warriors Partner with CMHA to Host Talk Today Game on February 10

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Moose Jaw Branch, the Moose Jaw Warriors are raising awareness about the importance of athlete and youth mental health at the February 10 game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The game will feature a CMHA-run kiosk with information outlining services that they provide in our community, videos from players discussing the importance of mental health, public address announcements about mental health, and a second intermission chuck-a-puck to raise funds for CMHA Moose Jaw.

"CMHA Moose Jaw is thankful for the Moose Jaw Warriors' ongoing commitment to the Talk Today program," said CMHA Moose Jaw Branch Director Dusti Hennenfent. "Together, we're encouraging young athletes and families to talk about mental health, reduce stigma, and reach out for support when it's needed. We appreciate the Warriors for using their platform to amplify the message that no one has to struggle alone - and help is available."

The CMHA Talk Today awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment from the Moose Jaw Warriors, Western Hockey League, and CMHA to provide mental health support to players and raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in communities across the Western Hockey League.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Players receive mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team across the WHL is also linked to a dedicated CMHA Mental Health Coach to provide support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

Tickets for the game are available through the Temple Gardens SaskTix box office or online. This game is also part of the buy one get one 50% off ticket promotion, which includes season tickets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.







