Pats Announce Details for 2026 Indigenous Celebration Night

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club are proud to announce Indigenous Celebration Night, presented by George Gordon Developments Ltd., taking place on Saturday, February 7 when the Pats host the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre.

As part of the evening, the Pats will wear special-edition Indigenous-themed jerseys, by Rodger W. Ross, using concepts contributed by Brandy Jones, Quenton Karmark, Connor Bear, and Kaden Hintz, reflecting Indigenous culture, storytelling, and community pride.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to contribute to Indigenous Celebration Night," said Rodger Ross. "This year, our goal was to be inclusive of all Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan. We thank the Regina Pats for the opportunity to celebrate inclusion and to represent our Nations in a positive and meaningful way."

The Indigenous Celebration Night jersey carries deep cultural meaning through its design. The Regina Pats logo is created using dot art, symbolizing traditional Indigenous beadwork and craftsmanship, and proudly incorporates the Saskatchewan Federation of Indigenous Nations and Métis logos, alongside Métis and First Nation floral designs. Along the bottom of the jersey, floral patterns wrap around the hem, representing growth, connection, and the continuity of culture.

The jersey also features the Treaty 4 logo, acknowledging the land and the Nations of Treaty 4 territory. The player numbering features floral elements, complementing the overall design and further reinforcing the connection to Indigenous art and tradition, while allowing the beaded dot-art logo to remain the focal point of the jersey.

Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with net proceeds benefiting the SCEP Centre Society of Regina Early Intervention & Training Services. The auction will close on February 7 at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Indigenous Celebration Night is part of the Pats' ongoing commitment to celebrating and honouring Indigenous culture, heritage, and community contributions. The evening will feature meaningful programming designed to highlight the rich traditions and stories of Indigenous peoples, while fostering awareness, respect, and understanding throughout the hockey community.

"George Gordon Development Ltd. is honoured to play a small part in Indigenous Celebration Night with the Regina Pats," said GGDL CEO Don Ross. "It's a meaningful way for our company and community to give back, especially to our kids, who have always shared a love for the game of hockey."

Indigenous Celebration Night - Event Highlights

Opening Ceremony

The evening will begin with a traditional opening ceremony featuring Indigenous drumming, along with a territorial acknowledgment recognizing the land and peoples of Treaty 4.

Special Guest Performances

Indigenous performers from Treaty 4 territory will perform a drum, dance, and singing performance, creating a powerful and immersive in-game experience.

Custom Indigenous-Themed Jerseys

Pats players will wear the specially designed Indigenous Celebration Night jerseys during the game. The post-game auction will support the SCEP Centre Society of Regina Early Intervention & Training Services.

Community Engagement

Chief Shawn Longman of George Gordon First Nation, along with executives from George Gordon Developments, will be honoured during a pre-game ceremony. The night will also feature First Nation flag bearers and a Seventh Skater representing community partnership and pride.

Cree Language Integration

Clarence Iron will provide in-venue public address reads pre-game and will join Dante De Caria on the broadcast, delivering play-by-play and analysis in Cree, further celebrating Indigenous language and culture.

First Intermission Skating

During the first intermission, members from George Gordon First Nation will take the ice, replacing traditional Timbits hockey with a special community skate.

Merchandise

Limited-edition Indigenous Celebration Night merchandise will be available at the Pats Store, including hoodies featuring a beaded Pats logo.

"Indigenous Celebration Night is an incredibly meaningful event for our organization," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Our continued partnership with George Gordon Developments and George Gordon First Nation allows us to use the game of hockey as a platform for recognition, education, and celebration. This night is about honouring Indigenous culture, amplifying Indigenous voices, and strengthening the relationships that make our community better. We're proud to host this event and grateful to everyone who helps bring it to life."

The Regina Pats invite fans to be part of this special night on Saturday, February 7, as the team celebrates Indigenous culture, community, and partnership through hockey.







