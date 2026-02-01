Pats Rally Late, Top Warriors 3-2 in Overtime at the Brandt Centre

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats snapped a three-game skid in style on Sunday, rallying for an impressive 3-2 come-from-behind overtime win over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre.

The victory marked Regina's eighth comeback win of the season and improved the Pats to 4-0-1 against their Highway 1 rivals.

Moose Jaw carried a 2-0 lead into the third period after goals from Pavel McKenzie and Mathieu Lajoie in the opening frame, but the Pats' young core sparked a spirited rally.

Maddox Schultz got Regina on the board at 7:16 of the third period, burying a rebound to cut the deficit to one. The goal extended Schultz's point streak to five games and shifted momentum firmly in the Pats' favour.

Just over three minutes later, the Pats pulled even on the power play. Liam Pue found Keets Fawcett in the slot, and the Pats' leading scorer snapped a shot into the top corner for his team-leading 25th goal of the season, tying the game 2-2.

Regina completed the comeback in overtime as Caden Brown ended the contest at 2:24 of the extra frame. After Ephram McNutt created a net-front scramble, Brown pounced on the rebound for his second overtime goal of the season, extending his point streak to six games. The win was Regina's 16th of the year and their third in overtime.

Despite the loss, Warriors goaltender Chase Wutzke was outstanding, stopping 49 of 53 shots and earning first-star honours. The Pats outshot Moose Jaw 52-23 on the night and capitalized once on two power-play opportunities.

FINAL: Regina Pats 3, Moose Jaw Warriors 2 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-0 - #20 Pavel McKenzie (13), assisted by #38 Riley Thorpe at 7:10 // Thorpe fed the puck to the bottom of the right circle where McKenzie one-timed it home to open the scoring.

Warriors 2-0 - #22 Mathieu Lajoie (9), assisted by #20 Pavel McKenzie at 18:38 (PP) // On the power play, Lajoie made his way to the middle point and picked the low corner, getting a long shot through traffic to extend the lead late in the first.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Third Period

Pats 2-1 - #19 Maddox Schultz (3), assisted by #10 Keets Fawcett at 7:16 // Lansard found Fawcett in tight who had his shot stopped, but Schultz was there to get Regina on the board, putting home the rebound past Chase Wutzke.

Pats 2-2 - #10 Keets Fawcett (25), assisted by #13 Liam Pue & Zach Moore at 10:15 (PP) // Liam Pue set up Fawcett in the slot, and he riffled a snapshot into the top corner to tie the game on the power play.

Overtime

Pats 3-2 - #27 Caden Brown (22), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt at 2:24 // McNutt dug the puck out of the left corner, went to the net where Wutzke stopped his first chance, but Brown deposited the rebound to win the contest in overtime.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 18 - 11 - 19 - 4 - 52 Warriors: 9 - 9 - 5 - 0 - 23

Power Plays

Pats: 1/2 Warriors: 1/4

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 21 saves on 23 shots Warriors: Chase Wutzke - 49 saves on 53 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #35 Chase Wutzke (49SV) Second Star: #19 Maddox Schultz (1G) Third Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (1G-1A)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats will continue their homestand next Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. for Bobblehead Night at the Brandt Centre against the Saskatoon Blades. Then, it's Indigenous Celebration Night as the Pats take on the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday, February 7. You won't want to miss these action-packed games!

