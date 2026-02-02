Strong third period not enough as Americans fall in Everett

Published on February 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Everett, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (25-19-3-1) had a strong third period against the Everett Silvertips (39-6-2-1) Sunday night, but Everett had already built up a 5-1 lead and held on for the 6-3 win.

Everett came out flying to start the game, quickly jumping out to an 11-0 shot advantage. That included Julius Miettinen scoring a power play goal 4:33 into the game, poking in a loose puck before an Americans player could clear it away.

Xavier Wendt made his finest save of the night shortly after the goal, reaching out with his glove hand and stealing a goal from Mirco Dufour who appeared to have the entire net to shoot at, keeping the score 1-0.

Tri-City went to their first power play nine minutes into the game, and generated a few shots on net, but couldn't tie the game. Everett added a pair of goals 2:33 apart late in the period when Lukas Kaplan snapped a shot past the glove of Wendt off the rush, and Matias Vanhanen had a pass deflected of the stick of Dylan LeBret and into the goal.

Everett carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, outshooting Tri-City 16-7.

The Americans cut into the Everett lead early in the second period. Jakub Vanecek fed the puck to Crew Martinson as they skated up the ice, and Martinson returned the pass one they got into the Silvertips zone.

Vanecek skated into the right faceoff circle before snapping a shot past the blocker of Raiden LeGall for his 11th of the season 2:19 into the period.

Five and a half minutes later Everett restored their three-goal lead as Jesse Heslop jumped on a rebound while on the power play, pushing the score to 4-1.

Not long after the Americans saw a second puck go off one of their own players and in. Aden Bouchard went to fire the puck down the ice after Everett hit the cross bar, but his clearing attempt hit Connor Dale's skate and went right into the net to make it 5-1.

Everett took the 5-1 lead into the second intermission with the shots 31-16 Silvertips.

The third period was far and away the Americans' best as they outshot the Silvertips 14-8 over the final 20 minutes. Connor Dale scored a power play goal at 12:50, although the play had to be reviewed as the Silvertips pulled the puck out of the net before the officials saw it cross the line.

Dale then scored his second of the game in the final minute, pounding in a rebound off the rush for his 20th of the season. Everett responded moments later as a bouncing puck at the Tri-City blue line resulted in a breakaway for Heslop who scored with 10 seconds left to make the final score 6-3.

The Americans next game action comes Friday on the road against the Penticton Vees (30-10-4-3) before hosting Penticton for their annual Pink Ice Night, presented by Inland Imaging, on Saturday.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.