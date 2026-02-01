T-Birds Outbattled in Seattle

Published on February 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







SEATTLE, Wash. - Matthew Gard had their long goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 5-1, to the Everett Silvertips at Climate Pledge Arena Saturday in the annual Battle of the Sound. The Thunderbirds return to their regular home ice at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent for a Sunday showdown with the Penticton Vees. Game time is 5:05 p.m.

"Our game management was about as bad as it can get," remarked Head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's performance. "Can't win a game like that, not managing it very well and frankly not ready to work to beat a team like that."

Seattle (18-22-3-2) fell behind early when Everett converted a power play at 2:19 of the first period. It looked they would get to the end of the period only down one, but the Silvertips scored with .09 seconds on the clock.

Another T-Birds penalty early in period two led to a second Everett power play goal and a three goal deficit for the T-Birds heading into the second intermission. Seattle also took a late penalty in period two, giving the 'Tips more power play time to start the third. Once again Everett cashed in on the man advantage, scoring 24 seconds into the final frame.

The T-Birds responded 19 seconds later with Gard's goal, assisted by Antonio Martorana and Ethan Bibeu. The goal was Gard's third in the last two games and twelfth of the season. Everett scored three minutes later to blunt any T-Birds momentum.

O'Dette was not pleased with his team's discipline or their penalty kill. "We took a penalty to start the game and they scored on that," he said. "We took another penalty early in the second that they scored on and we had a carryover penalty to start the third and they also scored on that. You can't win doing that."

Everett ended up 3-for-4 on the power play while the Thunderbirds failed on three chances with the man advantage.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds are now 2-3 in Battle of the Sound games at Climate Pledge Arena. All three losses have been to Everett. Their two wins were against Portland and Spokane.

Joe Gramer returned to the Seattle lineup after missing two weeks with an upper body injury. Seattle remains without Matej Pekar.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.