T-Birds Edged out in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. -Sawyer Mayes had both goals, Ethan Bibeau had two assists, but the Seattle Thunderbirds were edged out, 3-2, by the Everett Silvertips Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Seattle heads back home to the accesso ShoWare Center Tuesday to host the Brandon Wheat Kings. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

"I thought the team battled hard," commented head coach Matt O'Dette. "We did a good job keeping our composure. There were just some plays where we needed to be better with our efficiency. The margin in these types of games is pretty tight and there was more we could have done to win the hockey game."

Seattle (17-21-3-2) opened the scoring when Bibeau's strong forecheck forced an Everett turnover inside the Silvertips zone. Bibeau fed Mayes on the doorstep, and he sniped home his tenth of the season at 5:46 of the first period. Everett tied it at 13:03 and the game would remain 1-1 until the third period.

The Silvertips grabbed their first lead at 3:45 of the final period of play. The T-Birds battled back to tie it at the 13:18 mark. Bibeau won the puck behind the Everett net. He fed Vanek Popil at the right point and Popil rifled a shot on goal. The puck rebounded off the 'Tips goalie right to Mayes who wired home his second of the night and 11th of the season.

But a miscue behind the Thunderbirds goal on the next shift allowed Everett to get the game winning goal just fifteen seconds after Seattle had tied it. "I'll have to look and see what happened on video," said O'Dette. "But that's something you want to avoid. You want to win that faceoff and get it back to their goal line and continue with the momentum. I don't know if it was a lack of communication. It's unfortunate for that to be the difference."

Everett outshot the T-Birds on the night, 51-20, but Seattle goalie Grayson Malinoski kept his team close with 48 saves. "Our goalie was really good," remarked O'Dette. "There weren't many second and third opportunities for them. When there were some grade A chances, Mally was there to shut the door."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

Cameron Schmidt was held off the scoresheet, and his 27-game point streak came to an end.

The T-Birds and Silvertips will meet again next Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Tickets for the Battle of the Sound are on sale at seattlethunderbirds.com

Tuesday's game against Brandon will be the Thunderbirds final game against an opponent outside the Western Conference.







