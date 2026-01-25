T-Birds Edged out in Everett
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
EVERETT, Wash. -Sawyer Mayes had both goals, Ethan Bibeau had two assists, but the Seattle Thunderbirds were edged out, 3-2, by the Everett Silvertips Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Seattle heads back home to the accesso ShoWare Center Tuesday to host the Brandon Wheat Kings. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
"I thought the team battled hard," commented head coach Matt O'Dette. "We did a good job keeping our composure. There were just some plays where we needed to be better with our efficiency. The margin in these types of games is pretty tight and there was more we could have done to win the hockey game."
Seattle (17-21-3-2) opened the scoring when Bibeau's strong forecheck forced an Everett turnover inside the Silvertips zone. Bibeau fed Mayes on the doorstep, and he sniped home his tenth of the season at 5:46 of the first period. Everett tied it at 13:03 and the game would remain 1-1 until the third period.
The Silvertips grabbed their first lead at 3:45 of the final period of play. The T-Birds battled back to tie it at the 13:18 mark. Bibeau won the puck behind the Everett net. He fed Vanek Popil at the right point and Popil rifled a shot on goal. The puck rebounded off the 'Tips goalie right to Mayes who wired home his second of the night and 11th of the season.
But a miscue behind the Thunderbirds goal on the next shift allowed Everett to get the game winning goal just fifteen seconds after Seattle had tied it. "I'll have to look and see what happened on video," said O'Dette. "But that's something you want to avoid. You want to win that faceoff and get it back to their goal line and continue with the momentum. I don't know if it was a lack of communication. It's unfortunate for that to be the difference."
Everett outshot the T-Birds on the night, 51-20, but Seattle goalie Grayson Malinoski kept his team close with 48 saves. "Our goalie was really good," remarked O'Dette. "There weren't many second and third opportunities for them. When there were some grade A chances, Mally was there to shut the door."
T-BIRD EXTRAS
Cameron Schmidt was held off the scoresheet, and his 27-game point streak came to an end.
The T-Birds and Silvertips will meet again next Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Tickets for the Battle of the Sound are on sale at seattlethunderbirds.com
Tuesday's game against Brandon will be the Thunderbirds final game against an opponent outside the Western Conference.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Drop Third Straight to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Tri-City Escapes Town Toyota Center with 4-3 Overtime Win Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Seitz Scores Twice as Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Edged out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Battle to the End, Fall, 6-3, to Hitmen to Close Alberta Road Trip - Regina Pats
- Americans Battle Back From 3-0 Deficit For Overtime Win In Wenatchee - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Defeat Rival Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Fall, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Drop Tight Contest to Wheat Kings in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Jacobson, Mistelbacher Connect on Overtime Winner in Portland - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Eskit Earns First Career Win in Historic 7-3 Victory over Royals - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Fall to Raiders, 5-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 56 AT Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: January 24 vs Brandon - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Finish on High Note Despite 7-2 Loss to Kamloops Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Roll Past Thunderbirds with 6-3 Road Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Edged out in Everett
- T-Birds Doubled up by Rockets
- T-Birds Defeat Wenatchee in a Shootout
- T-Birds Power Past Portland
- T-Birds Lose in Overtime to Warriors