Americans Battle Back From 3-0 Deficit For Overtime Win In Wenatchee

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Wenatchee, WA - The Tri-City Americans (23-17-3-1) trailed 3-0 halfway through the second period Saturday night, but battled all the way back to take down the Wenatchee Wild (17-25-2-2) 4-3 in overtime at the Town Toyota Center.

Tri-City went to the penalty kill early in the game, and shortly after the power play expired, Wenatchee opened the scoring. Daniel Vaillant threw the puck on net from the right point and it deflected off the leg of Jakub Vanecek in front of the net.

Ryan Grout had a great reaction to stop the deflection, but he was helpless to stop the reboud as Grady Wedman fired the loose puck into the net 3:55 into the game.

The Wild doubled their lead later in the period after a turnover at the Wenatchee blue line resulted in an odd-man rush. Nolan Caffey slid the puck across to Zane Torre who fired it past Grout to make it 2-0.

The Wild took their 2-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Tri-City 14-4.

Wenatchee extended their lead with a power play goal 9:46 into the second as Caelen Joudrey walked off the goal line and snapped a shot past the blocker of Grout.

A few minutes later Tri-City got on the board. The puck was sent down the ice toward the Wenatchee zone, and Jake Gudelj took off to try and chase it down. Tobias Tvrznik came out of his crease, nearly to the blue line, to try and clear it away.

The puck ended up on the tape of Savin Virk, who then waited for Gudelj to get on side before firing the puck into the vacated Wenatchee goal, cutting the Wild lead to 3-1. The goal came 12:40 into the second period.

In the final seconds of the period, Grout made a key stop on a partial breakaway to keep the Americans within two. Shots were 29-15 through 40 minutes.

The third period was one of the Americans best of the season. They controlled play for the vast majority of the final 20 minutes and scored twice to tie the game.

Dylan LeBret held the puck in the Wenatchee zone at the blue line before swinging it down to the corner. Virk quickly worked it in front of the net and Gudelj scored on a one timer 6:24 into the third.

Less than two minutes later Gudelj won a faceoff in the Wenatchee zone and Virk passed the puck to Charlie Elick at the right point. Just like his goal on Friday night, Elick took a couple strides in before beating Tvrznik over the glove to tie the game.

Neither team could score in regulation following Elick's goal as the Americans went to overtime for the 10th time this season.

Wenatchee had control of the puck for most of overtime and had their best chance to win the game on a 2-on-0 chance in front of the Americans net, but they couldn't get a clean shot away.

With time running out in overtime, Connor Dale raced down the left wing into the Wenatchee zone and cut to the net. Tvrznik made the initial stop and fell over backwards in the crease. The Americans converged on the crease and jammed away at the puck, and it eventually crossed the goal line, completing the comeback. Dylan LeBret was given credit for the game winner.

The Americans now return to the Toyota Center for a 4:05 game against the Kamloops Blazers (21-14-5-4) on Sunday.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.