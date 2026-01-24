Game Preview: Vees at Rockets

The Penticton Vees will look to extend their winning streak to 13 when they travel to Kelowna to face the Rockets. Puck drop is 6:00PM.

The Vees (27-9-4-3) grabbed their 12th straight victory defeating Spokane 6-0. Nolan Stevenson had a pair of goals and Jacob Kvasnicka moved into a tie for the league lead in shorthanded goals with his fourth in the victory. AJ Reyelts stopped all 19 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

The Rockets enter Saturday's matchup 22-15-4-2. Kelowna doubled up Seattle last night in Seattle, taking down the Thunderbirds 6-3. The Rockets sit in 4th in the Western Conference standings this season and are 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: D Nolan Stevenson: The Vees captain is now up to six goals on the year and sits in a tie for third in the WHL in powerplay points by a defenceman with 22.

Fast Fact: The Penticton Vees have the second most wins by an expansion team in WHL history already this season. Their 27 wins are second behind Everett who had 35 in 2003-04.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the sixth of eight meetings between these two Okanagan rivals. The Vees are 2-2-0-1 head-to-head with the Rockets this season. The last time these two faced off was Dec. 29 in Kelowna, a game which the Vees won 6-4. The next meetings will be a home-and-home on the final two nights of the regular season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 57 points (24g, 33a)

Ryden Evers- 54 points (25g, 29a)

Brady Birnie- 46 points (15g, 31a)

Brittan Alstead- 36 points (15g, 21a)

Matteo Danis- 35 points (18g, 17a)

Rockets

Shane Smith- 53 points (24g, 29a)

Carson Wetsch- 48 points (16g, 32a)

Ty Halaburda- 45 points (22g, 23a)







