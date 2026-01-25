Giants Drop Third Straight to Cougars
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants lost to the Prince George Cougars 5-2 on Saturday night at CN Centre.
The Cougars got out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but Vancouver kept things close, getting the game back to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Unfortunately, the only goal in the third was an empty-net goal for the home side that sealed the deal 5-2.
Vancouver now has a record of 18-27-1-2 (39 points) and are winless in their last six (0-5-0-1). They played Saturday with five regulars out of the lineup due to injury, including three of their top four defencemen and two top six forwards. Prince George improves to 28-16-2-0 (58 points), currently sitting in third in the West.
Jakob Oreskovic and Misha Volotovskii each scored second period goals for the Giants. Burke Hood was excellent as always - especially in the first period - and finished with 38 saves on 42 shots. It was the sixth time since the Christmas break that Hood has made more than 35 saves in a game.
Dawson Seitz scored twice for the Cougars. Kooper Gizowski scored the game-winner, while Cole Hajt had the insurance marker and Brock Souch scored the empty-net goal with 90 seconds left.
GAME SUMMARY
The Cougars were shot out of a cannon to start the game, scoring 1:41 into the game off the stick of Seitz before drawing back-to-back power plays.
Hood kept the Giants in the game with multiple saves on the penalty kill, keeping the game at 1-0 until late in the opening frame when Seitz banked a shot off a Giants defenceman and in to make it 2-0 with 2:38 left in the first.
Gizowski extended the Prince George lead to 3-0 just 79 seconds into the second period on a power play, depositing home his 23rd of the season off a pass from Terik Parascak.
Oreskovic got Vancouver on the board with a much-needed power play marker at the 6:05 mark of the second, when he wired a shot over the shoulder of Alexander Levshyn for his 10th of the season.
Hajt restored the Cougars three-goal lead off an odd-man rush midway through the middle frame but Volotovskii got it back for the Giants with his first goal in a Vancouver uniform, making it a 4-2 score after 40 minutes.
Neither side would score for much of the third.
Vancouver drew a power play with 1:51 left in regulation, but the Cougars hit the empty net during 6-on-4 play to put the game to bed at 5-2.
STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 5/7/6 = 18 | PG - 22/12/9 = 43
PP: VAN- 1/4 | PG - 1 /5
Face-Offs: VAN - 24 | PG - 35 3 STARS
1st: PG - Dawson Seitz - 2G, 5 SOG, +2
2nd: PG - Terik Parascak - 2A, 4 SOG, +1
3rd: PG - Carson Carels - 1A, 6 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (38 saves / 42 shots)
Prince George: WIN - Alexander Levshyn (16 saves / 18 shots)
THEY SAID IT
"They were coming in heavy off the start and caught us off guard a little bit, but for us to dig back and keep our game face on and get competing again and work through that, it was good. We were proud of that." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson
"Overall our penalty kill was excellent. It was a 4-2 game going into the dying seconds and we get a power play - an opportunity to score on a 6-on-4. We didn't get it done in the moment, but all these things that are happening to us right now, all the guys that are in and fighting and battling and competing, they're going to be way better off for it and when we get healthy, it's going to be a dangerous hockey team for sure." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson
UPCOMING
The Giants begin a five-game homestand next Saturday against Kelowna.
Date Opponent Location Time
Saturday, January 31 Kelowna Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM
Sunday, February 1 Red Deer Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM
Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.
The Giants next home game is on Saturday, January 31 against Kelowna! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants' Dylan Hurren in action
(James Doyle)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Drop Third Straight to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Tri-City Escapes Town Toyota Center with 4-3 Overtime Win Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Seitz Scores Twice as Cougars Extend Win Streak to Five - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Edged out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Battle to the End, Fall, 6-3, to Hitmen to Close Alberta Road Trip - Regina Pats
- Americans Battle Back From 3-0 Deficit For Overtime Win In Wenatchee - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Defeat Rival Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Fall, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Drop Tight Contest to Wheat Kings in Overtime - Portland Winterhawks
- Jacobson, Mistelbacher Connect on Overtime Winner in Portland - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Eskit Earns First Career Win in Historic 7-3 Victory over Royals - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Fall to Raiders, 5-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 56 AT Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: January 24 vs Brandon - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Finish on High Note Despite 7-2 Loss to Kamloops Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Roll Past Thunderbirds with 6-3 Road Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Drop Third Straight to Cougars
- Giants Surrender 4 Second Period Goals in Road Loss to Cougars
- Rosters Announced for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Hosted at Langley Events Centre
- Coaching Staffs Named for 2026 WHL Prospects Game
- Hood Makes 45 Saves in Loss to Cougars