Preview: Americans at Wild - January 24, 2026
Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans opened the scoring in the third period last night, but Portland scored twice in three minutes to take the lead for good, handing Tri-City a 3-1 loss on home ice. Charlie Elick scored his fourth goal of the season to break the scoreless tie 7:46 into the third before Alex Weiermair and Max Psenicka responded to put the Winterhawks ahead. Nathan Brown sealed the game with an empty netter. Ondrej Stebetak was named the games first star with 28 saves.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Wild in 2025-26. Tri-City currently holds a 3-1 record against Wenatchee after 3-2, 3-1 and 4-1 wins on October 4, 25, and December 13, with a 3-2 loss in on December 12. The season series wraps up next Saturday at the Toyota Center.
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
RECORD: 22-17-3-1 Record: 17-25-1-2
Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 12th
Goals for: 132 Goals for: 124
Goals Against: 140 Goals Against: 157
Power Play: 18.8% (25/133) Power Play: 16.8% (32/191)
Penalty Kill: 77.9% (106/136) Penalty Kill: 83.6% (163/195)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (20-25-45) Josh Toll (3-28-31)
Connor Dale (17-27-44) Luka Shcherbyna (18-11-29)
Gavin Garland (12-23-35) Mason Kraft (8-17-25)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
