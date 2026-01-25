Tigers Fall to Raiders, 5-1

Published on January 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The Tigers wrapped up their regular season series with the Raiders on Saturday, January 24th in the Art Hauser Centre.

The Raiders came out hard and fast in the first period, outshooting the Tigers 12-7 in the first 20 minutes.

Jordan Switzer made some incredible saves in the first period to keep the Tigers in the game.

Prince Albert found their way past Switzer for the first time at 10:00 in the first. Brandon Gorzynski scored his 21st of the season to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Gorzynski scored his second of the night at 13:48 to continue adding to PA's momentum.

The Tigers held the Raiders to two in the first period, and stepped up their game in the second frame.

The middle period was all Tigers as they outshot PA 15-4.

Neither team managed to get on the scoreboard in the second period, as Michal Orsulak made some incredible saves to stop the immense pressure from the orange and black.

The Tigers continued to generate many high-danger chances, and had two power plays in the second period, but could not find their way past the hot goaltender.

The Raiders came back hard to start the third period, with Aiden Oiring scoring his 20th of the season at 3:17 to make it 3-0.

Liam Ruck scored the Tigers only goal of the night on the power play at 4:32. Ruck put away a back door pass from Andrew Basha to get the Tigers on the board.

Prince Albert responded on the power play just 2:25 later with Brock Cripps' fourth of the season to make it 4-1.

The final nail in the coffin would come from Aiden Oiring with the Raiders' third power play goal of the night to make it a final score of 5-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 2/5 - 40.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Brandon Gorzynski (2G, 1A) - Prince Albert

Michal Orsulak (28SH, 27SV) - Prince Albert

Aiden Oiring (2G) - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Ethan Neutens

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, January 27th to take on the Saskatoon Blades in Co-op Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.