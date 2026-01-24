Game Day Hub: January 24 vs Brandon

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace tonight for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Winterhawks' final non-conference game of the season.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

After two scoreless periods with chances at both ends, the Tri-City Americans struck first midway through the third on a 4-on-4 goal from Charlie Elick. The Winterhawks responded quickly, as Alex Weiermair tied the game with a mid-slot one-timer for his 25th of the season. Max Pšenička then put Portland ahead with a blast from the blue line, scoring in his second straight game. Nathan Brown sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, giving Portland its first road victory since November 21, 2025.

Brandon Breakdown

The Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings meet tonight for their lone matchup of the season, as the two clubs square off during their annual cross-conference swing through the WHL.

Brandon enters the night with a 25-18-1-0 record, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with 51 points. Last night, Everett hosted the Wheat Kings at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Washington, where the Silvertips handled business on home ice and defeated Brandon by a final score of 4-1. The Wheat Kings are looking to collect valuable points on their trip through the U.S. Division, with the Eastern Conference standings tightly packed.

Offensively, Brandon has been one of the league's most dangerous teams, ranking fifth in the WHL in goals scored. Jaxon Jacobson leads the way with 54 points (14G, 40A), while Joby Baumuller ranks second in the league in goals with 31 in 44 games.

Winterhawks Foundation Night

The Portland Winterhawks are proud to present Winterhawks Foundation Night!

The Winterhawks Foundation promotes and supports amateur hockey and recreational skating across the greater Portland area. The Foundation administers the Winterhawks Player Education Program and provides scholarships and financial support for the Portland Jr. Winterhawks youth hockey program.

Here's how fans can support the Winterhawks Foundation:

Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 Raffle is live and is already over $500!

Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund.

*Residents of Oregon, over 18, can purchase tickets online even if they are not attending the game.

Buy your raffle tickets here!

Jersey Off Their Back Raffle

Stop by the Winterhawks Foundation table at Entry C on the concourse to grab your $10 raffle tickets for a shot at winning a jersey right off a Winterhawks player's back. Raffle winners will be drawn after the game on March 15, 2026, and will go on the ice after the game on March 21, 2026, to meet their player and get their jersey.

Purchase Game Worn and Signed Alumni Jerseys

The Winterhawks Foundation table at Entry C also has a large selection of game worn and signed jerseys from Winterhawks alumni including: Chaz Lucius, Brenden Leipsic, Chase De Leo, Matt Dumba, Ryan Johansen, and many more.

Winterhawks Foundation on Betterworld

You can make a contribution anytime to the Winterhawks Foundation by visiting:

https://winterhawksfoundation.betterworld.org

The Winterhawks Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 charity and we are pleased to provide tax receipts for your donation in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. EIN/TIN: 27-2100045.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun, starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight, and you're actively part of the spectacle.

*Please be aware that the light show contains flashing and strobing lights that may affect viewers who are sensitive to light.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







