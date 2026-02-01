Winterhawks Score Three Late, Fall 5-3, to Vees
Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Penticton, B.C. - Jordan Duguay tallied two goals in the third period against Penticton, but early insurance from the Vees sealed their win in a 5-3 final.
Game #49: Portland (3) vs. Penticton (5)
SOG: POR (38) - PEN (32)
PP: POR (0/2) - PEN (0/2)
Saves: Chase (27) - Reyelts (35)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
PEN - Louis Wehmann (11) from Brady Birnie
PEN - Tristian Petersen (14) from Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryden Evers
PEN - Jacob Kvasnicka (27) from Tristian Petersen and Ryden Evers
PEN - Ryden Evers (26) from Jacob Kvasnicka and Tristian Petersen
POR - Jordan Duguay (15) from Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller
POR - Jordan Duguay (16) from Alex Weiermair and Max Pšenička
PEN - Louis Wehmann (12) from Brady Birnie and Matteo Danis (empty net)
POR - Luke Wilfley (6) from Sam Spehar and Reed Brown
GAME SUMMARY:
Playing in the final game between the two sides this season, the Vees and Winterhawks battled to a scoreless first period. Penticton then tallied two quick goals in the early minutes of the second period from Louis Wehmann and Tristian Petersen.
The Vees took that 2-0 advantage into the intermission. Penticton then scored two in the first 12 minutes of the third to double that lead to 4-0. Back-to-back Jordan Duguay goals would cut into that lead and make it 4-2. Looking for an edge, Portland pulled Cruz Chase for the extra attacker, but Louis Wehmann scored an empty netter to make it 5-2. However, with less than a minute remaining in the game, Luke Wilfley connected on his third goal in as many games to bring us to the final score of 5-3.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks remain in British Columbia to take on the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday night.
Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.
The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
