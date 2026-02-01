Preview: Americans at Silvertips - February 1, 2026

Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Americans won their sixth overtime game of the season thanks to Grady Martin's power play goal, giving them a 3-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild last night. Trailing 1-0 after one, Savin Virk and Cruz Pavao scored in the second period before both teams had a goal waived off in the third. Wenatchee tied the game with a power play goal to send it to overtime. Ryan Grout finished with 25 saves in the win.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett has won all four meetings so far, 7-1 at home October 3, 5-3 at the Toyota Center two days later, a 1-0 final in Kennewick November 14 and a 4-1 victory in Kennewick on December 5. The season series wraps up three weeks from tonight in Everett.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Record: 25-18-3-1 Record: 38-6-2-1

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 1st

Goals for: 144 Goals For: 197

Goals Against: 154 Goals Against: 114

Power Play: 18.6% (27/145) Power Play: 27.8% (50/180)

Penalty Kill: 78.0% (117/150) Penalty Kill: 81.5% (145/178)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (22-29-51) Matias Vanhanen (11-46-57)

Connor Dale (18-30-48) Zackary Shantz (20-28-48)

Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Julius Miettinen (19-26-45)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

