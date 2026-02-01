Preview: Americans at Silvertips - February 1, 2026
Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans @ Silvertips - February 1, 2026
LAST GAME: The Americans won their sixth overtime game of the season thanks to Grady Martin's power play goal, giving them a 3-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild last night. Trailing 1-0 after one, Savin Virk and Cruz Pavao scored in the second period before both teams had a goal waived off in the third. Wenatchee tied the game with a power play goal to send it to overtime. Ryan Grout finished with 25 saves in the win.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett has won all four meetings so far, 7-1 at home October 3, 5-3 at the Toyota Center two days later, a 1-0 final in Kennewick November 14 and a 4-1 victory in Kennewick on December 5. The season series wraps up three weeks from tonight in Everett.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Record: 25-18-3-1 Record: 38-6-2-1
Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 1st
Goals for: 144 Goals For: 197
Goals Against: 154 Goals Against: 114
Power Play: 18.6% (27/145) Power Play: 27.8% (50/180)
Penalty Kill: 78.0% (117/150) Penalty Kill: 81.5% (145/178)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (22-29-51) Matias Vanhanen (11-46-57)
Connor Dale (18-30-48) Zackary Shantz (20-28-48)
Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Julius Miettinen (19-26-45)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026
- Preview: Americans at Silvertips - February 1, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Vieillard, Chiefs Penalty Kill Shine in 4-0 Shutout Win over Wheat Kings - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Score Three Late, Fall 5-3, to Vees - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Skate Past Winterhawks - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Fall, 6-3, to Oil Kings at InnovationPlex - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Respond with Feisty Win over Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Martin's Overtime Winner Lifts Americans Over Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Wheat Kings Fall in Road Trip Finale in Spokane - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Recall Anderson from Estevan Bears - Edmonton Oil Kings
- WHL Regular Season Game #540 Between Moose Jaw & Regina Rescheduled - WHL
- WHL Announces Postponement of WHL Regular Season Game Between Moose Jaw and Regina - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Game 48 VS Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Winterhawks - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Wheat Kings for Annual Military Appreciation Night Presented by Pizza Factory - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Looking to Get Back into Win Column against Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Looking for Victory over Regina Pats - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 31 at Penticton - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 31, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.