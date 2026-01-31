Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude a mini two-game road swing tonight against the Kamloops Blazers.

When: Saturday January 31, 2026

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 28-17-2-0 (58 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 loss against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Jan. 30

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blazers Record: 23-15-5-4 (55 Points)

Blazers Last Game: 5-2 win in Penticton over the Vees on Friday, Jan. 30

Western Conference: 4th

BC Division: 3rd

Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller

2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen

2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone

2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper,

2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars fell 5-2 to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Friday, Jan. 30

-Kooper Gizowski and Riley Ashe both scored for Prince George

-Josh Ravensbergen made 36 saves in a terrific outing

-Carson Carels extended his points streak to 11 games

-PG was a perfect 5-5 on the Penalty-Kill

Previous Meetings vs. KAM This Season:

November 14: The Cats held the Blazers to just 23 shots in a 3-2 win. Cole Hajt, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster scored for Prince George. Josh Ravensbergen made 21 saves.

December 12: Brock Souch's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 5-4 shootout win. Preston Lewis picked up his first career WHL victory which came in his WHL Debut. The Cats registered a season high 49 shots in the game.

December 13: Lee Shurgot scored the elusive Teddy and Toque Toss goal which helped the Cougars to a dominant 4-1 win over the Blazers at CN Centre.

December 30; The Cats saw a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes slip as the Blazers battled from behind to beat Prince George 5-3 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

January 16: Prince George erased a 4-1 deficit and rallied to defeat Kamloops 7-6 in overtime. Jett Lajoie propelled the offence with a hat-trick and the overtime winner.

The Carson Show

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the ten games he has been back.

- Carels has points in 11 straight games.

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings; that makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.

The Chase for 100:

- Captain Bauer Dumanski enters tonight just one point shy of 100 career points in the WHL

- Dumanski would be the 53rd Cougar in franchise history to reach the 100 career-point plateau since the team moved to Prince George in 1994-95

- This season, the Captain owns 25 points in 40 games

- Seven of those 25 points have been goals, which ties a career season high for the Lockwood, SK product

Perry History Watch

- Washington Capitals first-round selection Terik Parascak enters tonight with 238 career points

- He is two points shy of surpassing alumnus Chase Witala, who compiled 239 points in 302 games

- Parascak has recorded those 238 points in just 171 games. He also sits four points behind Jansen Harkins (242) for third and 22 points behind Koehn Ziemmer (260)

- Entering tonight, Parascak has points in four of five games

In Net:

- The Cougars are in a good spot going into tonight in goal. PG could easily go back to Josh Ravensbergen who is no stranger in playing back to back games. He is fresh off an impressive 36 save performance last night.

- PG could also go back to Alex Levshyn who has victories in his last two appearances, one of which came against Kamloops on January 16 where he came in relief to help the team to a 7-6 OT Win.

On the Other Side:

- The Blazers enter tonight with a 6-2-2-0 record in their last ten games

- Kamloops is 13-5-5-0 on home ice this season

- Kamloops is coming off a 5-2 win in Penticton on Friday, Jan. 30, snapping the Vees' 14 game win streak

- JP Hurlbert continues to lead the WHL in points (73)

- Goaltender Logan Edmonstone has won his last five starts

- Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke owns points in 6 of his 7 games since returning to the Blazer lineup on Jan. 9

After Tonight:

- The Cats return home to CN Centre for a four-game home-stand which kicks off Tuesday against Red Deer.

Next Game: Tuesday, February 3 vs. Red Deer - 7:00 pm







