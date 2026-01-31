Oil Kings Recall Anderson from Estevan Bears

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born defenceman Kayson Anderson from the Estevan Bears U18 AAA squad.

Anderson, listed at 6'2 ¬Â³, 155lbs, is a former third-round selection, 50th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. In 34 games this season, Anderson has three goals and 29 assists for 32 points for the Bears.

Anderson also played in all four pre-season games for the Oil Kings, earning one assist and a +2 rating.

